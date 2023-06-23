Green Oleo: Starts bookbuilding for EGM debut

Green Oleo, a producer of fine oleochemicals from renewable sources, presented the Pre-Admission Communication to Borsa Italiana, functional for admission to the Euronext Growth Milan market, and started bookbuilding.

The offer, aimed at both qualified and non-qualified investors, includes newly issued shares valued at between 1.45 and 2.00 euros per share. The share capital also includes shares with multiple votes (3 votes for each share), not subject to admission to trading. Existing shareholders will assume a 36-month lock-up commitment on the shares held.

The Company achieved a turnover as at 31 December 2022 of 80.8 million euros (41.4% generated in Italy and 58.6% abroad).

“Green Oleo is a company with 100 years of history, which enhances the technologies and processes of oleochemistry from renewable sources on a global scale, deriving from the meat and vegetable oil supply chain. The global oleochemicals market is expected to grow strongly, CAGR 2021-30 of +7.5%, going from $28.9 billion to $55.3 billion, in particular, in the offer of products made for personal care and in high-end cosmetics”, commented Francesco Buzzella, CEO of Green Oleo.

“The listing will allow us to consolidate our presence in the markets currently served, but also to expand the product portfolio and production capacity through acquisitions”,

