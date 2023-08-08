Green Point Plans 2 Million Square Foot Sky Park Industrial Park in El Paso

Title: Green Point’s Sky Park to Establish 2 Million-Square-Foot Industrial Park in El Paso

El Paso, Texas – Green Point Property Company, a Dallas-based real estate investment firm, is set to develop Sky Park El Paso, a sprawling four-phase industrial park spanning over 200 acres. Located in the 601 Corridor Business District, this ambitious project aims to cater to the rapidly expanding logistics and warehousing industry in the El Paso area.

The anchor tenant of Sky Park El Paso will be Marshalls, the renowned clothing chain, which recently completed its colossal 2 million-square-foot distribution center on the premises of the El Paso airport. The Marshalls facility is not only one of the largest industrial buildings in El Paso but also caught the attention of Green Point executives David Karr and Jeremy Rydberg, who viewed it as the ideal foundation for their own development.

With an equally impressive size, Sky Park El Paso is slated to encompass six buildings, offering a total of 2 million square feet of industrial space. Green Point aims to complete the construction of these buildings by 2029, providing ample opportunities for new businesses and boosting the local economy.

The first phase of Sky Park El Paso, which includes two multi-million dollar buildings spanning approximately 636,000 square feet, is set to commence construction in early October. The site is strategically located on Walter Jones Boulevard and George Perry Boulevard, adjacent to the Marshalls facility and in close proximity to future plans for the expansion of the Spur 601 freeway.

Green Point Property Company, known for its focus on high-growth markets in Texas and the Southeastern United States, foresees immense potential in the El Paso region. “Our team, with a combined 40 years of real estate investment experience, has successfully acquired, developed, and managed assets exceeding $3 billion across the United States,” states the company on its website.

The Sky Park El Paso project represents a major investment in El Paso’s industrial sector, further solidifying the city’s status as a prominent player in the logistics and warehousing industry. As construction begins, the anticipation for the completion of this state-of-the-art industrial park continues to grow, signaling promising opportunities for local businesses and employment prospects in the region.

