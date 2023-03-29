There are more green startups in Germany than ever before. But a new study sees a lot of catching up to do in one category in particular.

35 percent of German start-ups are considered green startups. picture alliance/Jochen Tack/Jochen Tack

The proportion of green startups in the German start-up landscape continues to rise. In the Green Startup Monitor 2023 published on Wednesday, 35 percent of the companies surveyed are classified in this category. Last year it was 29 percent. According to the definition, green startups are foundings that make a targeted contribution to protecting the environment, climate and resources and designate this as a central corporate strategy and part of the key performance indicators (KPIs).

The study conducted by the Borderstep Institute and the startup association also shows that the proportion of female founders in green startups has risen slightly to 23 percent and is still significantly larger than in other companies (18 percent). According to the report, this is a sign that women are identifying more strongly with sustainable goals and are more often aligning their products and business models accordingly.

At 30 percent, the most common business model for green startups is technology development and production. Another 18 percent is in the Software as a Service (SaaS) area, which is the most common among non-green companies at 35 percent.

read too Advice from an investor: “CO₂ emissions must not be missing from any pitch deck”

Green startups get less funding

There are also differences when it comes to financing: According to the study, green startups found it particularly difficult to raise capital in a year that was generally subdued for investments. 46 percent of the companies surveyed in this category saw this as one of the central challenges. This contrasts with 37 percent in the previous year and 34 percent among non-green companies.

The results also show that green startups rarely collect financing from business angels and VCs, but resort to state funding more often than other start-ups. “Universities in particular, which play an important role in terms of access to state funding, have a fundamental function for the green start-up ecosystem,” says the study.

Green startups also lag behind when it comes to the amount of financing: Only 18 percent have raised capital of one million or more, compared to a quarter of non-green startups. 44 percent received no external financing at all, compared to only 41 percent of the other companies surveyed. In addition to financing bottlenecks, disrupted supply chains were the most frequently mentioned challenge for green startups in the past year.

read too How startups become more sustainable and at the same time more attractive for investors

Room for improvement when measuring sustainability

The Green Startup Monitor also examined how startups measure and evaluate their impact in terms of sustainability. According to this, a large proportion of companies are aware of their own sustainability impact, but only 15 percent can “fully and completely” prove this with data and facts. However, at 27 percent, this applies to green startups much more frequently than to other start-ups (seven percent).

“Startups quickly put sustainable innovations into practice and we should use this speed to finally achieve our climate goals,” says Franziska Teubert, Managing Director of the Startup Association, on the results of the study. “To do this, we have to address the special challenges of green startups, especially with a view to raising capital.”

A total of around 1,500 innovative and growth-oriented companies that are less than ten years old and have their headquarters in Germany were surveyed for the Green Startup Monitor.