Green transition, the state must rely on private individuals

Energy transition, the European objectives pass from the pact between institutions and companies

The past months have been complex for the energy sector. Covid before, and the tensions deriving from the war in Ukraine after, they have discovered the nerves of a fragile systembut at the same time fundamental not only for Italy, but for the whole of Europe. Skyrocketing energy prices and efforts to diversify our sources of supplyamong other things, have partially distracted us from the goals we set ourselves on the subject of energy transition.

To raise the bar towards the achievement of once again ambitious and urgent goals e Europe has taken care of refocusing attention on such an important issuewhich in recent weeks gave the news of the provisional agreement in the framework of the revision of the RED III directive.

Almost 15 hours of negotiations between the Council and the European Parliament have led to a historic result for the Unionwith an increase of 2.5 percentage points in the mandatory share of final electricity consumption, which must be satisfied from clean sources by 2030. Specifically, it went from 40% to 42.5%, approaching 45 % proposed by the European Commission with the REPowerEU plan.

Even if the percentages don’t help to frame the extent of the challengejust think that today in Italy the share of use of renewable sources concerns 19% of energy consumption, while in Europe it reaches 22%: we are just in the middle of the ford, 7 years in advance. This result must not make us lose sight of the objective, but rather must motivate us to do even more and to look to the future with positivity and foresight.

