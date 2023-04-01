Home Business Greens focus on basic child security
Greens focus on basic child security

Greens focus on basic child security

FDP parliamentary group leader Christian Dürr, on the other hand, made it clear again on Saturday on Deutschlandfunk that the liberals are not only concerned with the financial volume in the federal budget for basic child security. It is crucial that the money reaches those who need it. “And that’s why we said: We want a children’s opportunity portal so that families can get the money they are entitled to in an automated and digitalized way.” De-bureaucratization is necessary. “Unfortunately, the Federal Minister for Family Affairs (Lisa Paus/Greens) is not quite there yet,” said Dürr.

