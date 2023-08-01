Greensill insolvency: Municipalities can hope for millions

picture alliance/dpa | Sina Schuldt

The collapse of the Greensill Bank was the biggest crash of a financial institution in Germany since the financial crisis in 2008. Billions of euros cheated by German municipalities seemed lost at the time.

Research from Business Insider shows the bank made dozens of loans to third parties for deals that never happened. Insiders speak of fraud behind closed doors, the public prosecutor’s office is still holding back with the assessment.

Insolvency administrator Frege has been able to secure around 1.2 billion euros since the bank collapsed. According to our information, the large corporation Vodafone has also fallen for Greensill’s business model and is in debt with a three-digit million amount.

The Greensill case is one of the superlatives: It is the biggest collapse of a German bank since the financial crisis in 2008. One of the best-known insolvency administrators in Germany took over after the collapse and, together with his large staff, received a salary of an incredible 250 million euros. Business Insider reported exclusively.

At the same time, the end of Bremer Bank has all the ingredients of a thriller. Insiders speak of a fraudulent business model, and German municipalities and small investors are at risk of losing billions as a result of the insolvency. In the months after the bank collapsed, insolvency administrator Michael Frege went hunting for the money, entered the shadow world of the financial sector and dealt with Indian steel magnates and US governors. He is said to have spent two million euros a month to get hold of the parent company’s documents.