Un the promise of sustainability on packaging, you can hardly avoid it when doing your weekly shopping. The demand is there: Many people want to live more sustainably and make sure to produce less waste. So many reach for packaging that has a sustainable effect.

“The manufacturers have reacted to this,” says environmental expert Philip Heldt from the North Rhine-Westphalia consumer advice center. “Unfortunately, not necessarily because they offered really sustainable packaging.” Instead, many packaging are labeled as sustainable, although they are no different than before.

The crux of the matter: Every manufacturer can have “100 percent recyclable” or “sustainable” printed on the packaging. “And since the whole thing cannot be checked by the consumer, it has a lot to do with greenwashing,” says Rolf Buschmann from the German Association for the Environment and Nature Conservation (BUND).

Greenwashing means presenting something as sustainable or environmentally friendly when it is not. There are often marketing reasons behind it.

According to Buschmann, most disposable packaging is generally not very sustainable. That is why reusable packaging is the better solution.

These are the greenwashing tricks of the manufacturers:

Green tints in packaging

The manufacturers present the packaging as particularly sustainable, primarily due to its appearance. A common marketing trick: green and brown shades.

But a paper look also gives many consumers the impression that the packaging is particularly sustainable. However, according to Philip Heldt, paper and plastic have a very similar ecological balance.

Rolf Buschmann strongly criticizes statements such as “sustainable packaging” or “100 percent recyclable”: “This is actually verifiable in very few cases. There is a lack of clear guidelines.”

Manufacturing packaging always consumes CO₂

And Philip Heldt also says: The term sustainable is not protected. “I can just print that on it because there will always be other packaging that uses more CO₂ or has a bigger environmental footprint.”

According to Heldt, for example, when it comes to the statement “The packaging is climate-neutral”, you should look twice. It may be the case that the company compensates for CO₂ by supporting projects, for example. In such cases, you should read the packaging or the Internet to find out exactly what that means, advises Heldt.

However, it is also clear that as soon as a material is manufactured for packaging, CO₂ is released. This means that disposable packaging itself can never really be climate-neutral.

“100 percent recyclable” does not exist

And what does it mean when it says “100 percent recyclable” on the packaging? Then it may be that the packaging is theoretically made of recyclable materials.

According to Buschmann, however, this is not implemented in practice: “Actually, no material is 100% recyclable. There will always be casualties.”

The statement “100 percent recyclable” is therefore never fully reflected in reality. Much is also not recycled because, according to Heldt, it would be too time-consuming or too expensive.

Nevertheless: If the packaging is properly separated, one can assume that at least a large part of the packaging can be recycled.

Sorting machines often fail composite materials

However, some packages cannot be properly separated either by the consumer or by the sorting machine. According to Philip Heldt, plastic as a packaging material has fallen into disrepute among consumers.

As a result, many manufacturers have switched to paper or so-called composite materials. Among other things, plastic and paper fibers are glued together for packaging.

The disadvantage of this is that these materials are often so closely linked that they cannot be separated from one another in the sorting machine, or only with difficulty, and then cannot be recycled, says Philip Heldt.

Pure packaging – only paper or only plastic – can therefore be recycled more easily than composite materials. The problem: According to Rolf Buschmann, consumers can hardly tell whether the packaging is made of composite material.

Philip Heldt also criticizes packaging where the consumer is asked to separate the materials correctly. For example, with yoghurt pots with a thin plastic layer and an additional cardboard cover.

According to Heldt, very few consumers separate this packaging correctly. In the sorting machine, this unseparated packaging is a nuisance.

This way you can really save on packaging waste

And how is it more sustainable? If possible, you can try to avoid packaging, for example with fruit and vegetables. For the fresh food counter, Buschmann recommends taking your own can with you.

The environmental experts recommend using reusable systems. “Of course, reusable packaging saves a great deal of resources due to the higher circulation rate,” says Rolf Buschmann.

More tips from Philip Heldt: It is better to buy larger packaging than lots of smaller ones. And make sure that there is not too much air in the packaging.

Reusable packaging instead of superfluous waste Source: dpa-tmn/Bernd Diekjobst

Sometimes you can also see at first glance that several packagings have been used for a product, for example a plastic layer around a paper box. This is also unnecessary packaging material that the manufacturer can avoid.

And last but not least, the correct waste separation is the be-all and end-all. This should also be done with packaging whose materials can be separated from one another. This is the best chance that the packaging will be recycled, says Heldt.

According to Philip Heldt, there is no one perfect, sustainable packaging material. “One cannot now say in general that cardboard is always good, plastic is mediocre and glass or metal is always bad.”

Unfortunately it’s not that simple. “But what you can simply say: reusable packaging is always good.”

