Listen to the audio version of the article

Greta Thunberg, the activist known for her environmental battles, was briefly detained by Norwegian police in the morning during a demonstration in Oslo.

In recent days, indigenous Sami activists and other protesters have called for the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Sami-inhabited territory in central Norway and blocked access to several government buildings, undermining the centre-left minority government and pushing Energy Minister Terje Aasland to suspend an official visit to Great Britain.

Greta Thunberg – holding a red, blue, yellow and green Sami flag – and others blocking one of the doors of the Norwegian finance ministry were hoisted up by police officers and carried away as hundreds of protesters chanted slogans.

An October 2021 Norwegian Supreme Court ruling ruled that two wind farms built in Fosen in central Norway violated the rights of indigenous Sami people (the only indigenous people in Europe) under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation at more than 16 months apart.

Thunberg was later released along with other activists who had also been arrested. She joined the protests in Oslo on Monday. Her supporters say a transition to green energy shouldn’t come at the expense of Sami rights.

Reindeer herders say the sight and sound of giant wind machines scare their animals and disrupt centuries-old traditions.

The energy ministry said the turbines present a legal dilemma despite the supreme court ruling and hoped to find a compromise, but that it could take another year for a new decision to be made. Activists on Tuesday said they had raised nearly $100,000 in recent days to help protesters pay police fines.