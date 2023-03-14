Dhe e-mail that high-ranking employees of the three major German mobile phone companies found in their inbox last week was a tough one: the head of the “Cybersecurity for Economy and Society” department in the Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) demands in the letter, addressed to the heads of department for 5G -Network infrastructure, in short sentences to name all security-critical components in the mobile phone networks that were manufactured by the Chinese manufacturers Huawei and ZTE. Some network operators are very surprised by the ministry’s email. If they actually had to dismantle their 5G network, that would possibly jeopardize the digitization goals – and cost billions.