Grifal closed the 2022 financial year with consolidated revenues at

37 million euros, up 42% compared to 2021. These are the preliminary consolidated data not yet subjected to legal auditing.

After the slight decrease of 10% recorded between the 2019 and 2020 financial years, also as a result of the pandemic situation, in the last financial year the Group had recorded a 55% increase in revenues (year 2021 on year 2020). On the other hand, with reference to the increase in turnover recorded for

the 2022 financial year, Grifal highlights that this was achieved above all thanks to the contribution of cArtù, the innovative eco-sustainable corrugated cardboard, whose sales rose from 6.2 million to 12.2 million and which now represent around a third of consolidated revenues of the Group.