M5s, Beppe Grillo: “I tried to open a window, but…”

Beppe Grillo continue to stage in the theater his show”I am the worst“, a mix between show and politics, in which the guarantor of M5s he even lets himself go to some outbursts and attack the current government. For the comedian, the executive is in the hands of “alla nanaa Crosetti man strong e Russia agitate bearded“. Grillo also tries to trust the new majority, taking the you deserve for innovative proposals made years ago. “Now they will probably follow the ideas of the Movement. They will take them because I’m from the future such as technology, hydrogen, new renewables. I these ideas I had them 30 years ago. They now have understood the importance“. Beppe Grillo does not deny anything of the “Revolution” policy launched with farmhouse.

Thus the guarantor of the M5s presents itself to the public Brancaccio Of Roma where his is staged for almost 2 hours show. On stage she admits that she tried to “open a window with the Movement”, to have tried to change the country and that “the Movement was born to put a little bit of feeling such as honesty”. But precisely on the most identifying slogan of the 5S he recognizes: “We have wrong to shout “Honesty, honesty!”. Honesty you have to keep it hidden, even if we are really honest. I am honest because I have a tic nervosoI can’t help but be.”

