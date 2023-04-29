Grillo has calmed down because he is no longer legally protected

A few days ago, during the bridge, Grillo was seen in Sampierdarena, an industrial and populous area, emblematic of the tumultuous development of Genoa in the 70s…

Beppe Grillo, as a good Genoese, has only one guiding star: the sgheo other than political mythopoeia, other than the revolution of Italy, other than the way of China. Spring has arrived and the icy wind blowing off Gibraltar has turned into a gentle refreshing breeze kissing the Lantern City.

And a few days ago, during the bridge, Grillo it was seen in Sampierdarena, an industrial and populous area, emblematic of the tumultuous development of Genoa in the 70s, now known for hosting Sampdoria, the local glory of the tread.

He was at the bar sipping an emollient amarazzo when, seeing the journalists who had identified him, he made an admirable pike leap – like a real cricket – and disappeared among the dusty streets. There was nothing left of him except a sulphurous golden mist floating in the air. Too bad because if he had caught himself maybe he could have revealed a mystery.

for some time, Grillo no longer external. In the past she had done some good things about her, just remember the imprudent video in which she defended her son, with the anarchic and immeduseted hair that launched flames of love. Grillo is always at the center of Giuseppe Conte’s concerns, the trimurti who managed to be in the order: right, left and finally centrist, in the manifestation of his latest avatar.

