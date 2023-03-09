Grillo jr trial, the deposition of the second girl

Continues the process a Temple Pausanias charged to Cyrus Grillo and his three friends accused of rape Of group by two girls met on holiday in Sardinia. Heard as prosecution witnesses, Adelaidea close friend of the alleged victim, confirmed that she had received from ‘Silvia‘ (invented name of the girl who reported the violence) confidences that her friend would have done to her immediately after that night in the Grillo family villa. The process takes place a closed doors. During the investigationsAdelaide had reported to the investigators that Silvia had told her, immediately after the fact, that she had had like a blackout after that night in July 2019 and had them sent photos where on his body there were some bruises. Of that exchange of images and messages no trace left as it happened on Snapchatsocial in cui they disappear shortly after watching.

This version, provided to the carabinieri and recorded, was confirmed by Adelaide, questioned by the prosecutor Gregorio Capasso as witness of the prosecution. Initially, the witness said that he didn’t remember wellbut then, placed in front of the minutes of the testimony collected by the investigators, it has confirmed il content. “I think it’s a proof of authenticity of my client’s narration”, commented the lawyer of ‘Silvia’, Giulia Bongiorno. It is set for April 12th the next hearing in the trial for gang violence in which Ciro Grillo, son of the founder of the M5S Beppe, and three of his friends are accused in Tempio Pausania. In addition to the defendantswill also be heard Robertathe other girl in the house who was sleeping on the Sofa. His deposition it could turn out to be that decisive.

