Grillo plays the populist with China and Russia. So the comedian goes back to yellow-green

Grillo he’s a smartass who has led the nose in millions of Italians and the worst thing is that he continues undaunted, as if nothing had happened. He is a born quick-change artist who continuously adjusts what he says to the contingent situation, not giving a damn about what he had previously said, but fortunately the Net – which he himself rode – has a memory and remembers very well. Now that i Five Stars are back in opposition he is redoing the populist and sovereign game that had led him to the result of 2018 and which then produced the yellow-green government. He does all of this in the hope that the peopleThe votersnon remember nothing of the past and there is also a minority of phonies who still believe in it and from whom they try to gain consensus and votes.

Therefore, since he has now sensed that it is better for him to be on the “right” again and with the free field that Meloni has left in his traditional electorate, we find him speaking against the West and his comedian friend Zelensky, as if it were Emma Bonino in person. Yesterday appeared on his blog and post by title “We are the threat”, against the background of course his own show “I am the worst” which fortunately is doing poorly at the box office. Eloquent subtitle: “Bombs and derivatives: the poetics of a West at sunset” with a drawing of soldiers who draw the symbol of peace on a wall. Under the usual phrase from Baci Perugina: (Our) decision should be neither pro-Russian nor pro-Ukrainian, but must be capable of recognizing the historical, geographical and economic realities involved and seek for Ukrainians a decent and acceptable place in the family of the traditional Russian empire, of which they form one inextricable part. (George F. Kennan, 1948)

Subscribe to the newsletter

