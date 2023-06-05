Home » Grillo “recovers” the Movement. He sees Conte and pushes him towards Schlein
Grillo “recovers” the Movement. He sees Conte and pushes him towards Schlein

Grillo “recovers” the Movement. He sees Conte and pushes him towards Schlein

Appointment behind closed doors at the Forum hotel in Rome

Beppe Grillo takes back the 5 Star Movement. In fact it is. “A meeting to discuss work and the pension system between us”, announces the leader of the M5S, Joseph Contedefines the appointment behind closed doors on Monday evening at the Forum hotel in Rome, where he will have a dialogue on the future of work in Italy with Beppe Grillo and Pasquale Tridico (outgoing president of INPS). The former prime minister said this on the sidelines of the presentation of the book “Inequalities and Conflict, one year later. Dialogue with Fulvio Lorefice”, by Fabrizio Barca, in the Soldini room of the Filt-Cgil in Rome.

According to what qualified sources contacted by Affaritaliani.it, Grillowho by now seemed out of the political arena, returns to Rome to meet Conte and push him to be less cold about an alliance with the Democratic Party of Elly Schlein. Starting from the convergences in Parliament to get to the next electoral appointments (European ones excluded where we run with the proportional system).

