“I am the worst”, a slow-motion start for Grillo’s theater tour

Success? Not even as a comedian anymore. After the partial political sunset, Beppe Grillo seems to have started on the boulevard of the sunset even in his previous career. Il Giornale tells it in relation to the last show of the founder of the Five Star Movement. “It doesn’t take much to realize the decline of the founder of the Movement. You have to start from the Blog and make a few clicks. Like in the good old days. Only now the numbers are different from those of the period of full halls and oceanic squares of Vaffa Day”.

The show is “I am the Worst”, Grillo’s long-awaited return to the stage after it was cancelled, three years ago due to a pandemic, of Terrapiattista, his latest tour. Il Giornale recounts: “Let’s start from Naples, a show scheduled today at the Diana Theater. It starts from 24 euros in the gallery to get to 33 euros in an armchair, up to 42 euros in the stalls. Redirected from Grillo’s Blog to the ticket sales site , the places still available immediately catch the eye. In short, there is no queue”. But the seats, according to the newspaper, would be unsold in every city.

And again the newspaper says: “On Wednesday’s debut in Orvieto, despite the presence of many big names from the M5 General Staff, including Giuseppe Conte and Roberto Fico, the Elevato has won a few agency launches and a handful of articles on the internal pages of the newspapers. Vaffa’s demiurge no longer shoots as before. And the absence from the political scene has sharpened the detachment of the public rather than creating the expectation that Grillo’s collaborators expected. Long gone are the days when a gag at the exit of the Hotel Forum in Rome was enough to end up on the front page and on the homepage”.

