M5s, Grillo: “I’ll tell you how the Draghi government was born…”. Unpublished details

Beppe Grillo in his show unveil unprecedented backstory on the old lead government Draghi and also brings up Romano study program. During the stage of Torino of the show “I am the worst“, the guarantor of the M5s tells how the led executive was born dall’ex Bce. “That government we founded it in three – says Grillo and the fact reports it – I, Draghi e crawlers. Draghi has bombarded me with messages to convince mefilling me with flattery and at the end I fell for it. Draghi wanted at all costs go to the Quirinalbut for us it was essential that he continue to do what he was doing and as head of state we proposed a very high profile name like that of Elisabetta Belloni. He even called me study program to make us change your mindhe told me it was possible to move on even with a other prime minister“.

The tensions Between Draghi and the main majority party after the failed election – continues the fact – thus come to a point of no return: “Every time some movement initiative he didn’t like it called meWhy they don’t talk to Conte”, and shortly thereafter we arrive at the lack of trust in the aid decree (containing the much-contested provision on the Rome incinerator) which put an end to the experience of the Draghi government. Grillo then also has some for the leader of Action, Carlo calendar: “Always been a pain in the asssince when I made movies with his grandfather and came to the set” and for Fassino: “I remember it from the first shows I did in Turin: never got one right“. Then he reveals the coded messages with Draghi, I wrote to him: “Le strawberries are ripe” and he replied: “And the blueberries?“.

