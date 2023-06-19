Home » Grillo’s new provocation. Photo of a man in a balaclava
Business

Grillo’s new provocation. Photo of a man in a balaclava

by admin
Grillo’s new provocation. Photo of a man in a balaclava

“Citizenship Brigade, Assault Squad.” The (ironic) photo of Grillo on social media

Beppe Grillo posted on Instagram a photo of a man in a balaclava holding the sign “Citizenship brigade, assault department”, with the claim “Bench Repair Brigade“. A clear ironic reference to the words spoken yesterday in Rome by the M5S founder which have aroused a great deal of controversy.

M5S, Conte: “Exploited Grillo’s words” – “The message from the square yesterday was very strong. This is demonstrated by the fact, and I consider it a positive sign, that many newspapers and members of the majority have dedicated themselves to an absolutely exploited formula such as that of the ‘citizenship brigades’. As it is clearly Grillo wishes active citizenship which is often opposed, let’s think of the gentleman fined for having repaired a hole in the street”. Thus the president of the 5 Star Movement Joseph Conte in his speech at the assembly of the Polo Progressista in Rome. “The paradox evoked by Grillo is that today if you want to clean a park you have to do it clandestinely. But he has never spoken of violent actions. The criticisms from those who should be in the opposition are striking. But I think the underlying theme is the Russian-Ukrainian conflict,” the M5S leader added.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Crotone, clash of versions on the shipwreck between the coast guard and Frontex

You may also like

Sandoz should bring in higher profits

Fabi, Sileoni confirmed as general secretary with 98.2%...

The EU Parliament passes the world’s first AI...

Embankment collapses on a restaurant, the owner dies,...

Sichuan and Chongqing need to strengthen cooperation to...

The US Federal Reserve takes a pause in...

Blinken in Beijing, evidence of US-China dialogue. But...

Electrification of company fleets pays off

Listen to TV, Gerry Scotti defeated by L’Eredità...

Practicing Hisense Central Air-Conditioning Public Welfare Brand for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy