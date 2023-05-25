Gross domestic product (GDP) – definition and development with charts

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What’s next for Germany’s gross domestic product?

The following table shows the current economic forecasts of the most important institutions for Germany for the years 2022 and 2023.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

A look at the long time series shows once again how exceptionally strong the fluctuations in GDP were as a result of the corona pandemic.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What’s next for Germany’s gross domestic product?

The following table shows the current economic forecasts of the most important institutions for Germany for the years 2022 and 2023.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The waves and rashes become even clearer if you don’t look at the annual values, but at the changes from quarter to quarter. The following graphic shows these changes in gross domestic product in Germany over the past ten years. The scale is limited for better visibility. Because after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, GDP collapsed by 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020, only to recover by 9.0 percent in the following quarter.

It is also clear that growth has been more erratic since then. Initially, new corona waves with their restrictions caused GDP to fluctuate sharply. Since the end of February 2022 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences for new insecurity.

The German economy is now stuck in one recession. Economists speak of a “technical recession” when GDP shrinks for two quarters in a row. In the fourth quarter of 2022, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. That was possible in the first quarter of 2023 BIP down 0.3 percent. The tech recession is here.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

A look at the long time series shows once again how exceptionally strong the fluctuations in GDP were as a result of the corona pandemic.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What’s next for Germany’s gross domestic product?

The following table shows the current economic forecasts of the most important institutions for Germany for the years 2022 and 2023.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

As a result, the curve of economic performance in Germany has been pointing steadily upwards since reunification. A closer look, however, shows that this growth occurs in waves, the business cycles, and is repeatedly interrupted by deep cuts, which mostly point to external shocks. The financial crisis and Corona can be seen as clear dents.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The waves and rashes become even clearer if you don’t look at the annual values, but at the changes from quarter to quarter. The following graphic shows these changes in gross domestic product in Germany over the past ten years. The scale is limited for better visibility. Because after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, GDP collapsed by 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020, only to recover by 9.0 percent in the following quarter.

It is also clear that growth has been more erratic since then. Initially, new corona waves with their restrictions caused GDP to fluctuate sharply. Since the end of February 2022 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences for new insecurity.

The German economy is now stuck in one recession. Economists speak of a “technical recession” when GDP shrinks for two quarters in a row. In the fourth quarter of 2022, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. That was possible in the first quarter of 2023 BIP down 0.3 percent. The tech recession is here.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

A look at the long time series shows once again how exceptionally strong the fluctuations in GDP were as a result of the corona pandemic.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What’s next for Germany’s gross domestic product?

The following table shows the current economic forecasts of the most important institutions for Germany for the years 2022 and 2023.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Economic growth: This is how the gross domestic product (GDP) grew in Germany. Getty Images Gross domestic product (GDP) is the most important indicator of a country’s economic performance. It measures all goods and services produced in a period. The economic growth shows the change in GDP. In Germany, quarters and years are primarily considered. Looking at the long-term development of the gross domestic product in Germany, it is noticeable that the German economy has grown in most years. recession years with a decline in GDP were rare in the history of the Federal Republic. They existed during the two oil crises in the early 1970s and 1980s, after the end of the reunification boom in 1993 and in the structural crisis of 2002/2003. The cuts of the financial crisis in 2009 and in the first Corona year 2020 are strikingly deep. “>”> See also Bills, Pichetto: "Extension of the discounts possible but the MEF decides" External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

As a result, the curve of economic performance in Germany has been pointing steadily upwards since reunification. A closer look, however, shows that this growth occurs in waves, the business cycles, and is repeatedly interrupted by deep cuts, which mostly point to external shocks. The financial crisis and Corona can be seen as clear dents.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

The waves and rashes become even clearer if you don’t look at the annual values, but at the changes from quarter to quarter. The following graphic shows these changes in gross domestic product in Germany over the past ten years. The scale is limited for better visibility. Because after the outbreak of the corona pandemic, GDP collapsed by 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020, only to recover by 9.0 percent in the following quarter.

It is also clear that growth has been more erratic since then. Initially, new corona waves with their restrictions caused GDP to fluctuate sharply. Since the end of February 2022 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its consequences for new insecurity.

The German economy is now stuck in one recession. Economists speak of a “technical recession” when GDP shrinks for two quarters in a row. In the fourth quarter of 2022, gross domestic product (GDP) shrank by 0.4 percent compared to the previous quarter. That was possible in the first quarter of 2023 BIP down 0.3 percent. The tech recession is here.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

A look at the long time series shows once again how exceptionally strong the fluctuations in GDP were as a result of the corona pandemic.

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

What’s next for Germany’s gross domestic product?

The following table shows the current economic forecasts of the most important institutions for Germany for the years 2022 and 2023.

External content not available “>”> Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings . Change privacy settings

External content not available

“>”>

Your privacy settings prevent the loading and display of all external content (e.g. graphics or tables) and social networks (e.g. Youtube, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc.). To display, please activate the settings for social networks and external content in the privacy settings .

Change privacy settings

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

