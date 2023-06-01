Gross to Net Calculator 2023 | Net Salary Calculator | just calculate

picture alliance / Zoonar | stockfotos-mg

How much money is actually left over from your gross salary in 2023? You can now find out with our gross-net calculator.

Calculating net salary: what do I have to consider?

In order to calculate your net salary, you need a few additional details in addition to the gross salary (found in the employment contract or in the payslip). Above all, the tax class is important, whether you are still in the church (church tax) and whether you have tax exemptions.

What tax brackets are there and who do they apply to?

Tax class I: Single, widowed, separated or divorced without children.

Tax class II: Single parents, single, widowed or divorced with children.

Tax class III: Married single earner or dual earner. In the case of married people, this tax class is usually reserved for those who earn significantly more than their partner.

Tax class IV: Married people earning about the same.

Tax class V: Mostly those whose partners are in tax class III. Applies on request.

Tax class VI: Employees who have another employment relationship with another wage tax card. It is the worst tax bracket.

What does tax allowance mean?

That’s the tax credit Salary, for which no income tax has to be paid. For the year 2023, the tax-free allowance for single people is EUR 10,908 per year, for married couples who file a joint tax return it is EUR 21,816.

What is the child allowance?

The child allowance in 2023 is 2730 euros per parent. Another allowance for care, upbringing and training is 1464 euros per parent. The child allowance is added to the basic allowance in order to reduce the taxable part of the income.

