Groundbreaking Ceremony Marks Start of Major Development Projects in Hebi City’s Urban-Rural Integration Demonstration Zone

Title: Hebi City’s Urban-Rural Integration Demonstration Zone Launches “Three Batches” Project with Investments Worth 5.01 Billion Yuan

Date: August 15, 2021

On the morning of August 15th, the Hebi City Urban-Rural Integration Demonstration Zone held a centralized groundbreaking ceremony for the ninth phase of the province’s “three batches” project construction activities. The event took place at the construction site of the Rural Revitalization and Efficient Agriculture Demonstration Industrial Park project. Li Hui, member of the Standing Committee of the Hebi Municipal Party Committee and head of the United Front Work Department, attended the ceremony and officially announced the start of the project.

The urban-rural integration demonstration zone in Hebi is committed to prioritizing projects and follows the “15631” working idea, which entails “one belt, five districts, six demonstrations, and the new development of Sansheng integration.” The zone is dedicated to advancing the construction of key projects, with a focus on tasks such as investment promotion, project construction, and improving the business environment. Ultimately, it aims to promote the development of a high-quality southern Hebi new city.

During the ceremony, a total of 14 key projects were initiated, with a combined investment of 5.01 billion yuan. These projects cover various sectors, including modern agriculture, electronic appliances, digital economy, modern service industry, and infrastructure. Notably, the projects include a modern agricultural endeavor with an investment of 550 million yuan, five electronic and electrical industry projects amounting to 3.3 billion yuan, a digital economy industry project receiving 200 million yuan, three modern service industry projects totaling 5.6 billion yuan, and four infrastructure projects securing 400 million yuan of investment.

The district’s relevant officials stated that they would capitalize on this event to enhance construction efforts, maintain project progress, strengthen guarantees, drive production, and expedite project construction. Their objective is to contribute to the overall development of the demonstration area and establish it as a prime example of a high-quality development city in the new era.

Simultaneously, at the main municipal venue, several projects were signed, including Fanzhi Medical Biomedicine and intelligent interactive tablet production, with a combined investment value of 4 billion yuan.

The launch of these projects signifies Hebi City’s determination and commitment to urban-rural integration and socio-economic revitalization. With substantial investments pouring into various sectors, the region is expected to witness significant growth and contribute to the wider development and prosperity of the province.

