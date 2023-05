Alarm at the Dax medical group Fresenius: According to a confidential company letter, its clinic service provider Vamed, which plans, builds and operates clinics worldwide, has “performance, liquidity and compliance risks”. “The current problem areas” of the Vamed Group have caused “great concern” with the Fresenius board, according to a fire letter from the group’s legal department to Vamed CEO Ernst Wastler, his colleagues, supervisory board members and shareholders.