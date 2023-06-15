Groupama, the new supplement increases the meal voucher and improves welfare

Listen to the audio version of the article

For the workers of Groupama insurance comes the new supplementary contract and the participation bonus. In fact, the company has signed an agreement with the unions which provides for a one-off contractual payment of 1,000 euros up to the sixth level and 1,100 euros for managers and officials: for both groups, 250 euros will be allocated to welfare where, as explained by the national secretary of the Fisac ​​Cgil, and Gruopama coordinator, Cristiamo Hoffmann, there was «an increase in the Tcm coverage paid by the company to 50 thousand euros, an increase of 0.90 when fully operational in the contribution paid by the company to the Pension Fund which will reach 7.90 in the three-year period , one of the highest in the sector, an increase in the travel allowance for both internal and external personnel”. The amounts of expenses for student workers and for school expenses for employees’ children were also increased, as well as providing for loan concessions.

The new supplement also introduces improvements in health coverage, with the maximum increase for interventions to 40,000 euros and 150,000 euros for major interventions, as well as 25,000 euros for oncological diseases and medicines, an increase in post-intervention coverage days to 120 for exceptional interventions and 240 pre and post for oncological pathologies.

Among the other innovations of the new supplement there is also the one concerning the meal voucher which has been increased and will be 8 euros from Monday to Thursday and 6 euros on Thursday, while the transformation of the amount of the participation bonus linked to the presence has been envisaged from the average value of 500 euros to consolidated amounts of 661 euros plus 250 euros earmarked for welfare for 2023, which rises to 1,050 euros in 2024 and 1,200 euros in 2025.