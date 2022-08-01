Shares of Chinese startups Nio, Li Auto and XPeng start the week higher during the Wall Street session after seeing an increase in car shipments in July.

Nio said it delivered 10,052 vehicles in July, up 26.7% year-on-year, but down from nearly 13,000 deliveries in June.

Li Auto meanwhile said it delivered 10,422 of its Li ONE sports utility vehicles in July, which is a 21.3% year-on-year increase, but also down from the June figure.

Meanwhile, competitor Xpeng got the most out of the trio. The Guangzhou, China-based company said July shipments were 11,524, up 40% year-on-year, but down from the June figure.

The Nio stock is up by 3% while Li Auto is up by 4%. Xpeng with more moderate gain of 1%.

All three automakers were hit earlier this year by a resurgence of Covid-19 in China that led to lockdowns in major cities and manufacturing centers of the world‘s second largest economy. Car manufacturers are also addressing ongoing supply chain problems, component shortages and rising material costs.

Nio said the production of its ET7 and EC6 vehicles in July was “constrained” by the supply of casting parts.

The company said it “has worked closely with supply chain partners and plans to accelerate vehicle production in the coming months of the third quarter of 2022.”

Xpeng and Li Auto did not mention any supply chain disruption. Xpeng said it plans to start taking reservations for its new flagship G9 SUV in August, with an official launch in September.

While Li Auto said that the 200,000th Li ONE rolled off the production line at the Changzhou plant on Monday, marking a milestone for the company.