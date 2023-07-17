Growing real estate market. Here are the capitals ‘on a human scale’

In the second half of 2022, house prices in the provincial capitals grew by 0.6%

The analyzes conducted by the Research Department of the Tecnocasa Group still show positive trends for the Italian real estate market, in the second half of 2022, despite the first signs of change due to greater prudence on the part of potential buyers. In any case, the house confirms its ability to attract savers who intend to protect their capital from inflation. A return on investment was consolidated in the second half of 2022; the important return of tourists who have revitalized short-term rentals has also given a boost in this sense. In the second half of 2022, house prices in the provincial capitals grew by 0.6%, slightly more contained than in the first part of the year. Large cities closed with a 1.8% increase while the hinterland of large cities closed with a 1.1% growth. Among the provincial capitals there are some decidedly positive realities. In fact, there is still an appreciation of capitals on a human scale and with a good quality of life (green areas, services for families, proximity to the metropolis).

CHANGE IN REAL ESTATE PRICES IIsem22 on Isem22

Teramo+6.9%

Parma+5,5%

Brescia+5,0%

Monza+4,7%

Reggio Emilia+4.3%

Source: Tecnocasa Group Research Department

