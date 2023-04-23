Growth, inflation and US quarterly reports in the spotlight during the week

MILANO – Week full of macro appointments, from one side of the Atlantic to the other, with estimates on economic growth and inflation. Precious indications for the central banks, which will meet in the very first days of May. The numbers

on the performance of the economy Use in the first three months of the year will be published on Thursday. the GDP is expected to slow down slightly, to +2% annualized from the previous +2.6%, while in Eurozone economists expect a marginal recovery after the stagnation recorded in the last quarter of 2022 (+0.1% from 0%). On the inflation side, Friday is on schedule preliminary data from France, Germany and Spain.

Looking more closely at Italy, on the front Ita-Lufthansa Monday expires the term granted to the exclusive negotiations with the German company and, according to the president of the Italian carrier, Antonino Turicchi, “the operation in its structure is defined”. Also focus on Pnrrwith the information in the House and Senate chambers of the Minister for European Affairs, Raffaele Fitto. Great attention also on the Def, to be examined by Parliament starting from Wednesday.

From a strictly financial point of view, this is the week of quarterly results of all Big tech Usa with the exception of Apple, while in Italy the assembly to approve the budget of generals e you Intesa Sanpaolo.

Monday

Ita: the term of the exclusive negotiations with Lufthansa expires.

Bce: Fabio Panetta speaks at a panel of the political-economic think tank Bruegel.

Germania: Ifo index on business confidence.

Swiss credit: quarterly accounts.

TUESDAY’

Ubs: quarterly accounts.

Usa: House Index in February and Conference Board Confidence Index in April.

Microsoft: quarterly accounts.

Alphabet: quarterly accounts.

First Republic Bank: quarterly accounts.

Wednesday

Ukraine: bilateral conference on reconstruction. Participants, among others: the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni; the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Antonio Tajani; the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso; the Minister of Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti; the president of Confindustria, Carlo Bonomi.

Pnrr: briefing by the Minister of European Affairs, Raffele Fitto, to the Chamber and the Senate.

Def: examination in committee in the House.

Bce: the chairman of the supervisory board, Andrea Enria, speaks at the Supervisory reporting Conference.

Usa: March durable goods orders and trade balance

Meta: quarterly accounts.

Thursday

Pa: Minister Paolo Zangrillo meets Confartigianato.

Work: hearing of Minister Marina Calderone on the introduction of labor law as a teaching subject in secondary schools.

Def: examination in the Chamber and in the Senate.

Government titles: Btp auction.

Spain: March retail sales and I quarter unemployment rate.

Eurozone: consumer and business confidence in April.

Usa: Q1 GDP and new weekly jobless claims.

Amazon: quarterly accounts.

Friday

State: preliminary estimate for 1st quarter GDP and industry turnover in February.

Dbrs: decision on Italian rating.

Eni: first quarter results and conference call.

Fipe: Catering Day. Participants, among others: the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso; the Minister of Agriculture, Francesco Lollobrigida; the Minister of Tourism, Daniela Santanchè; the president of Confcommercio, Carlo Sangalli.

Bank of Italy: Financial Stability Report.

generals: assembly.

Intesa Sanpaolo: assembly.

Usa: PCe index in March.

– Usa: expenses and income in March.

– Usa: Michigan confidence index in April.

– Japan: Boj executive on monetary policy.

– France: consumption in March.

– France: Pillar I quarter.

– France: inflation in April.

– Germania: Pil I quarter.

– Germany: unemployment rate in April.

– Germany: inflation in April.

– Spain: inflation in April.

– Spain: GDP I quarter.

– Exxon: quarterly accounts.

– Chevron: quarterly accounts