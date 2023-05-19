Gruber flies to Lisbon for Bildenberg. And Floris cut her Eight and a half

Half past eight, Floris steals the place from Gruber (who goes to meeting at the Bilderberg)

Lilli Gruber fly to Lisbon to participate in the “meeting Bilderberg”. Yesterday evening, Thursday 18 May, Otto e mezzo viewers (even the least attentive) could not fail to notice the presenter’s absence. Instead of her, in fact, John Floriswho, pleasantly, made his debut at the opening of the talk show: “Once again I’m sitting in the wrong place…”.

But what exactly is the “meeting Bilderberg”? This is the international meeting which, since 1954, has brought together political leaders and exponents of industry, finance, labour, the academic world and the media every year.

Among the great participants of this edition, there are also three Italian names. In addition to journalist and presenter Lilli Gruber, they will also be present Marco Alveraco-founder of the company zhero.net dealing with renewable energy, Julian of Empoliwriter and professor of comparative politics at Sciences Po (Paris) and Paolo Gentiloni, European commissioner for economic and monetary affairs in the von der Leyen Commission.

Among foreigners, on the other hand, it is easier to say the names of the “potentons” that are missing. Indeed, on the guest list we can find the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg and the President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsolabut also the Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Kulebathe Dutch Prime Minister Mark Ruttethe vice president of the European Commission Joseph Borrel.

Then again, the Portuguese José Manuel Durão Barrosoformer president of the European Commission and currently in non-executive positions at Goldman Sachs, the CEOs of Heineken and Pfizer, Børge Brende president of the World Economic Forum and many others.

