Gruber praises radical-chic ecologists. Danger of violent ecology

Lilli Gruber praises radical-chic ecologists The danger of violent ecologism

The name sounds like a chemical compound “Dietlinde” but it is not. This is Dietlinde Gruber aka Lilli Grubera journalist who achieved fame by being characterized by the reckless positions he assumed in front of the cameras. Under the leadership of Antonio Ghirelli, former director of Avanti! -great master of Italian journalism- passed to TG2 craxiano and there became famous as “Lilli la Rossa”, because of its glowing color but also because of its firm political beliefs. tough and strong-willed character, German like its origins, part of the “Bilderberg Club”a much talked-about coven of powerful people who meet every year behind closed doors, it is said to “decide the fate of humanity”.

One of Gruber’s distinctive traits is that she doesn’t care about criticism and therefore also for the Bilderberg question she has always turned a deaf ear, indeed a merchant’s ear. And her ears allow us to talk about another hot topic for her, as well as that of the hidden advertising of millionaire earrings.

Gruber is in fact a convinced feminist. His enemy is often the “male” or rather the “maskio” son – according to him – of a patriarchal culture. For some time he has replaced Laura Boldrini, former Speaker of the Chamber, in the noble art of crippling female names. You often talk about it in your column that you keep on “7”, the weekly Corriere della Sera. In the new issue, just released, he combines another of hers and to reply to a letter he praises radical-chic environmentalism and its violent hypostases as Last Generation, that is, the unfortunately well-known eco-smearers.

Lilli la Rossa’s reasoning is as follows.

Environmentalism, also declined in its metaphysical dimension of Deep Ecology it has its own value regardless because – according to the journalist – it still has the merit of awakening consciences. In short, even Gruber clears customs Last generation and similar. The important thing is that he talks about Ecology and environmentalism. But if the first meaning is scientific and has its own value, the second is an ideological minestrone that contains everything and its opposite.

We go from the new age cults, to the mystique of the lettuce leaf, in a sort of dangerous neo-paganism which –among other things- also worries the official Churches a little. Lately I came across some bizarre types in a local market who wanted to “abolish ham” arousing a certain apprehension in me because, in the same place, I had just bought a wonderful porchetta sandwich. The guys looked at me badly and so I prepared to fight but fortunately – maybe this time – they had given up.

“Free ham sandwich in the free state”. But beyond the irony, environmentalism also has a violent component, just look at the ideology no – tav, which uses violence as an instrument of political struggle and in this it is certainly not dissimilar in its extreme forms to terrorism. In fact, in the “upside down world” in which we live, all values ​​have been subverted and the extreme ecological dimension is one of the most relevant dangers. Going back to Gruber we find that her “free words” are particularly dangerous in a fanatical and unbalanced country like Italy, where everything is exploited and misrepresented. Yes to “gentle ecology” no to violence, dear Lilly.

