Grupo Salinas Guatemala Launches Up Guate, up the Chapines! Campaign to Celebrate Guatemalan Independence

Grupo Salinas Guatemala, which encompasses various companies such as Tiendas Elektra, Banco Azteca, Italika, TV Azteca Guate, and Fundación Azteca Guatemala, has announced the launch of the campaign “Up Guate, up the Chapines!” for the second consecutive year. This campaign aims to commemorate Guatemalan Independence.

The concept of the campaign was initiated by Tiendas Elektra Guatemala in 2015 as part of its activities in September. Since then, all the companies of Grupo Salinas Guatemala have joined the initiative, each contributing their perspective according to their line of business. The campaign’s goal is to motivate Guatemalans to feel proud and set goals to uplift the country.

The contributions from the different companies are as follows: Azteca Bank believes that “If you can dream it, you can get it.” Elektra Stores aims to “create happy moments.” Italika states, “We are chapines, we are Italika.” TV Azteca seeks to connect all the chapines through TV Azteca Guate.

Through the “Up Guate, up the Chapines!” campaign, Grupo Salinas aims to convey a message of motivation and joy to all Guatemalans. The campaign highlights the country’s culture, tourism, and customs.

In previous years, the campaign has provided support and donations to athletes, musicians, entrepreneurs, activists, doctors, nurses, and individuals who dedicated their time during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As part of the initiative, a wide range of promotions, credits, and discounts are being offered in each of the participating stores. Additionally, there will be a concert of Independence celebrated on September 14 at the Obelisk, with supporting activities taking place in Quetzaltenango during that time.

The main activity of the campaign will be carried out by Aztec Guatemala Foundation through the initiative “Let’s Clean Our Guatemala.” This initiative involves a day of cleaning on September 21 at the beaches of Monterrico in the Pacific. It aligns with the International Beach Cleanup Day and aims to raise awareness about the problem of garbage, its solutions, and the negative effects it has on the environment. Fundación Azteca Guatemala has already mobilized over three million volunteers and collected 25,821 tons of garbage.

As the campaign “Up Guate, up the Chapines!” continues, it seeks to uplift and inspire Guatemalans, while also promoting the well-being and development of the country.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

