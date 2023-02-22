Gruppo 24 Ore, growth in revenues and margins confirmed. A good 250 million in revenues are expected in 2026

The Board of Directors de The sun 24 hours today approved the Piano 2023-2026 which confirms a constant and sustainable growth of the Group through the digitization of products and processes, internationalization and continuous enhancement of the brand. The growth in revenues and margins is also confirmed in the changed geopolitical, economic and market context.

“The new Industrial Plan just approved is a clear testimony of the Group’s willingness to pursue, despite a macroeconomic context characterized by uncertainties, continuous and sustainable growth by leveraging innovation, digitization, internationalization and ESG initiatives – he stated Mirja Cartia d’AseroChief Executive Officer of 24 HOUR Group – We want to further enhance our role as a reference media group for the country system in terms of information and tools to support the business community to face the new challenges in national and international markets, including training, which for us has a essential social”.

The evolution of the reference context has led to a review of some initiatives envisaged in the previous 2022-2025 Plan with a remodulation of the launch times of the same and, at the same time, to the introduction of some new industrial initiatives.

The 2023-2026 Plan is based on three fundamental development pillars. First of all the digitization of products and processes with a further acceleration and push, from a digital first and platform neutral perspective, to the creation and production of quality content in the various formats, focusing on the integration of the various business units, innovation and the use of data for the use of the customer base.

Afterwards, internationalization in each segment with the strengthening of partnerships in place with some of the main leaders of international information.

And finally the brand enhancement both in the training business and with the development of new products and services dedicated to professionals on the innovation and sustainability front.

Il Piano 2023-2026 it also provides for a further boost on investments enabling the digital transformation of the Group and the optimization of processes, with a temporal rescheduling compared to the previous 2022-2025 Plan.

In the light of the uncertainties of the macroeconomic and geopolitical scenario characterized by conflict in Ukrainefrom a clear inflation picks up, by the increase in interest rates and from the effects remnants of Covid-19the 2023-2026 Plan, while reflecting the increase in the incidence of raw material and energy costs and operating costs – with a consequent reduction in the expected margins compared to the previous 2022-2025 Plan drawn up in a radically different context from today’s – confirms a progressive year-on-year improvement of the main economic and financial indicators, with 250 million euros of revenues expected in 2026 and with a net financial position expected to progressively improve over the period of the Plan.

