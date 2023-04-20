GS1: purchases of regional products are growing in the shopping cart

Listen to the audio version of the article

When it comes to shopping, Italians let themselves be guided by the regions of origin, especially when it comes to food and wine. An offer that has now exceeded 10,000 references and in the last year has marked a growth of 11% with sales of over 2.8 billion. Above all, the matrix of Italianness in the shopping cart is strengthened which, according to the surveys of the GS1 Immagino Observatory, in the year ended June 2022, the references exceeded the mark of 24 thousand products and made, in supermarkets and hypermarkets, over 9 7 billion euros of sell-out, up by +1.3% compared to the same period of 2021. The stock of products with the Italian flag highlighted on the packaging, the claims “100% Italian”, “Produced in Italy” and geographical indications registered and protected by the EU (IGP, Dop, Doc, Docg and Igt), see a +9.3% over a year but demand sees a drop of 8%. The promotional pressure for these products is supported and fluctuates between 44% for Docg products, 38% for Docs up to almost 29% when the Italian flag is present on the packaging.There are over 10 thousand products on the shelves of supermarkets and hypermarkets that indicate the origin A segment of goods that is worth over 2.8 billion and sees a slight drop in the value of sales (-0.5%) despite the growth (+11%) of the offer. The products of 8 regions recorded an increase in sales and among the top performers there are those of Sardinia (+8.3%), Molise (+10.7%) and Liguria (+6.3%). Considering the value of sales, Trentino – Alto Adige rises on the podium, confirming itself as the region that develops the most important turnover, and Sicily, while Emilia Romagna is in third position, overtaking Piedmont. The ranking is closed by 4 regions whose products have recorded negative results. Friuli-Venezia Giulia lost -10.6% of sales, down to 40.4 million euros, mainly due to the drop in DOC and DOCG wines and fresh milk. Abruzzo fell back by -4%, falling to a turnover of 40.4 million euros due to the

above all the decrease in sales of DOC and DOCG wines. Basilicata recorded -8.8%, with strawberries and fruit nectars standing out among the 42 products surveyed, which achieved 20.1 million euros in sales. Finally, the Valle d’Aosta suffered a -3.0% of the sell-out, which fell to 8.4 million euros, with Fontina cheese as the main protagonist.