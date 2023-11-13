Guangdong Aims to Lead the Country in Intelligent Computing Power by 2025: Digital Economy ETF Rises Almost 1%

Guangdong Aims to Lead in Intelligent Computing Power by 2025, Digital Economy ETF Rises

On November 13, the digital economy sector saw a slight increase in stock indexes, with the Digital Economy ETF (560800) rising nearly 1%. The CSI Digital Economy Theme Index (931582.SCI) also saw a 1.07% increase during the session.

According to the Guangdong Provincial People’s Government website, Guangdong aims to become the country’s leader in terms of intelligent computing power by 2025. The government issued implementation opinions on accelerating the construction of a leading innovation center for the general artificial intelligence industry. The goal is to have the scale of intelligent computing power rank first in the country, lead the world, and have a relatively complete general artificial intelligence technology innovation system by 2025. This initiative also aims to expand high-level artificial intelligence application scenarios and exceed 300 billion yuan in the scale of core industries, with the number of enterprises exceeding 2,000.

The plan includes the construction of a national intelligent computing hub, a data zone in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and a national demonstration highland for scenario applications, forming a hub of “computing power interconnection, algorithm open source, data fusion, and application emergence.”

Experts have pointed out that the general artificial intelligence industry policy in China is gradually improving, and domestic large-scale model capabilities continue to be upgraded. Additionally, domestic AI chip manufacturers are accelerating the maturity of the industry chain, indicating broad prospects for future development.

The CSI Digital Economy Theme Index (931582) and the Pengyang Digital Economy ETF (560800) are seen as potential opportunities for long-term growth in the digital economy. However, it is important to note that the content, data, and tools in this article do not constitute investment advice and are for reference only. As with any investment, caution is advised when investing in funds.