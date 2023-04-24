Guangdong Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau: In the first quarter, personal housing mortgage loans were 4.1 trillion yuan, and the year-on-year growth rate picked up for three consecutive months

21st Century Business Herald reporter Ye Maisui reports from Guangzhou

Strengthen and improve modern financial supervision, and contribute new strengths to maintaining local economic and financial stability.

On April 24, at the Guangdong Banking Industry News Briefing in the first quarter of 2023, Chen Xiaoyong, member of the Party Committee and Deputy Director of the Guangdong Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau, said that in the first quarter, the Guangdong Banking and Insurance Regulatory Bureau insisted on overall development and safety, and strengthened and improved modern financial supervision. Create a good financial environment for the economic and social development of Guangdong.

One is to promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market. Continue to implement policies such as the “16 Financial Articles”, the replacement of letters of guarantee for pre-sale regulatory funds, and policy-based bank guarantees for special loans for handover buildings, meet the reasonable financing needs of real estate projects in accordance with market-oriented principles, and maintain stable and orderly real estate financing. As of the end of March 2023, the total amount of real estate loans in the jurisdiction (excluding Shenzhen, the same below) is 5.4 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 3.6%. Among them, personal housing mortgage loans were 4.1 trillion yuan, and the year-on-year growth rate has picked up for three consecutive months. The balance of real estate M&A loans within the jurisdiction was 44.124 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 32.74%. Since the promulgation of the “Financial 16 Measures”, the business of replacing pre-sale regulatory funds with letters of guarantee has exceeded 500 million yuan, broadening financing channels for high-quality real estate companies.

The second is to strengthen risk prevention in key areas. Promote the comprehensive use of write-off, transfer, recovery and other methods by banking institutions within the jurisdiction to speed up the disposal of non-performing assets, guide corporate banking institutions to actively participate in the pilot program of non-performing loan transfers, and promote the timely connection of auto finance companies and consumer finance companies newly included in the pilot program with asset management companies Carried out the pilot business of personal non-performing loan transfer, and successfully promoted the implementation of the first pilot business of non-bank personal non-performing loan transfer in the country. As of the end of March 2023, a total of 23.1 billion yuan of non-performing assets have been disposed of, an increase of 3 billion yuan over the same period last year. Strictly investigate illegal loan intermediary cooperation business and purify the financial ecological environment.

The third is to strengthen the supervision of local small and medium-sized banking institutions. Strengthen the supervision of key areas such as corporate governance, macro policy implementation, and credit risk management and control of local small and medium-sized banking institutions, strengthen communication and coordination with local party and government departments, and comprehensively strengthen the supervision of local small and medium-sized banking institutions. Promote the accelerated digital transformation of banking institutions within the jurisdiction, improve corporate governance and internal control management, continue to deepen reforms, and lay a solid foundation for high-quality development. As of the end of March 2023, the total assets of local small and medium-sized banking institutions within the jurisdiction were 6.7 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 7.9%, the balance of various deposits was 4.72 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 9%, and the balance of various loans was 3.53 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.2% % to achieve stable and healthy development.