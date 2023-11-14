Guangdong Province Introduces Measures to Promote Green and Low-Carbon Transformation of Industrial Enterprises

The General Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province has issued new measures to support the green and low-carbon transformation of industrial enterprises in the province. The measures include financial incentives and rewards for projects that focus on energy-saving and carbon-reducing transformation in various industries.

According to the new measures, the provincial finance will focus on supporting projects in the fields of electric power, steel, non-ferrous metals, building materials, petrochemicals, chemicals, textile printing and dyeing, and papermaking. The maximum support amount for a single project will not exceed 30% of the total investment of the project.

In addition, the measures also support the recycling transformation of industrial parks and enterprises to carry out resource utilization and transformation of industrial solid waste. The government will provide ex post rewards to enterprises for industrial solid waste resource utilization and transformation projects based on a certain proportion of the total investment in fixed assets.

The new measures aim to encourage industrial enterprises to actively apply for national green factories, green products, green supply chains, green parks, as well as national and provincial energy efficiency “leaders” and provincial water-saving benchmark parks.

Moreover, the measures support the application and promotion of new energy storage and silicon energy products. They also reward and subsidize product engineering research and development and industrialization projects with greater competitive advantages. The government will also encourage self-built distributed photovoltaic power generation systems and new energy storage facilities by listed industrial enterprises at or above the local level.

The measures also encourage enterprises in industries such as steel, cement, and others to carry out ultra-low emission transformation projects and in-depth treatment projects for air pollutant emissions.

The announcement of these measures reflects the government’s commitment to promoting technological transformation and fostering a green and low-carbon industrial sector in Guangdong Province. These measures are expected to provide significant support to industrial enterprises as they seek to implement sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

