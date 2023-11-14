Home » Guangdong Province Introduces Measures to Promote Green and Low-Carbon Transformation of Industrial Enterprises
Business

Guangdong Province Introduces Measures to Promote Green and Low-Carbon Transformation of Industrial Enterprises

by admin

The General Office of the People’s Government of Guangdong Province has issued new measures to support the green and low-carbon transformation of industrial enterprises in the province. The measures include financial incentives and rewards for projects that focus on energy-saving and carbon-reducing transformation in various industries.

According to the new measures, the provincial finance will focus on supporting projects in the fields of electric power, steel, non-ferrous metals, building materials, petrochemicals, chemicals, textile printing and dyeing, and papermaking. The maximum support amount for a single project will not exceed 30% of the total investment of the project.

In addition, the measures also support the recycling transformation of industrial parks and enterprises to carry out resource utilization and transformation of industrial solid waste. The government will provide ex post rewards to enterprises for industrial solid waste resource utilization and transformation projects based on a certain proportion of the total investment in fixed assets.

The new measures aim to encourage industrial enterprises to actively apply for national green factories, green products, green supply chains, green parks, as well as national and provincial energy efficiency “leaders” and provincial water-saving benchmark parks.

Moreover, the measures support the application and promotion of new energy storage and silicon energy products. They also reward and subsidize product engineering research and development and industrialization projects with greater competitive advantages. The government will also encourage self-built distributed photovoltaic power generation systems and new energy storage facilities by listed industrial enterprises at or above the local level.

The measures also encourage enterprises in industries such as steel, cement, and others to carry out ultra-low emission transformation projects and in-depth treatment projects for air pollutant emissions.

See also  Italpreziosi: agreement with Bper for "Safe Gold" on safety and traceability of purchased ingots

The announcement of these measures reflects the government’s commitment to promoting technological transformation and fostering a green and low-carbon industrial sector in Guangdong Province. These measures are expected to provide significant support to industrial enterprises as they seek to implement sustainable and environmentally friendly practices.

You may also like

Minimum wage Germany 2024: height, industry minimum wages...

Goldman Sachs raises its forecast for the S&P...

Prices start at RMB 79,800!BYD’s “king bomb”: Qin...

These business angels have the most millions

Boost Your Energy with These 3 Homemade Juice...

Unipol incorporates UnipolSai, takeover bid at 2.7 euros...

This is where the Russians get their cars...

The councilor for economic development of Emilia Romagna:...

Youth Unemployment in China: A Permanent Problem?

Refresh Yourself with Homemade Hibiscus Water with Mint

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy