Guangdong Sees Strong Consumer Market Growth During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday

Title: Guangdong Province Witnesses Strong Consumer Market Growth During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holiday

Publication Date: October 8, 2023

Guangdong Province, China – According to the Department of Commerce of Guangdong Province, the recent Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday saw a surge in holiday promotions aimed at boosting the consumer market in the region. Monitoring data from the Department of Commerce revealed that during the “Golden Week” period from September 29th to October 6th, the cumulative sales of key trade circulation enterprises in Guangdong increased by 8.8% compared to the previous year, showing a significant increase of 19.3% compared with 2019.

Among the enterprises, the catering sector experienced substantial growth with a 15.5% year-on-year increase, which is also a 15.5% increase compared with 2019. This data indicates that consumption throughout the province has been steadily increasing.

During the Golden Week, the average daily consumption scale of service retail sales across the country increased by 153% compared to the same period in 2019. Of note, Shenzhen’s consumption scale ranked among the top five in the country, with an impressive 62% year-on-year increase, revealing a strong consumer momentum in the city.

In terms of tourism, Shaoguan welcomed 2.42 million tourists, a remarkable year-on-year increase of 95.38%, generating a tourism income of 1.313 billion RMB, representing a 130.18% increase compared to the previous year. Additionally, Dongguan received a total of 7.25 million tourists during the holiday, surpassing the 2019 figures, and achieving a tourism income of 4.923 billion RMB.

To drive consumption during the Golden Week, various major business districts launched a range of theme activities. For instance, the total passenger flow of Beijing Road Pedestrian Street in Guangzhou reached 3.8 million, a 71.8% year-on-year increase, with total turnover amounting to 532 million RMB, reflecting a 38.8% year-on-year increase. Similarly, Foshan’s OCT Harbor PLUS witnessed a passenger flow of over 820,000, resulting in a business turnover of 81 million RMB, an 83% increase compared to the previous year.

The Department of Culture and Tourism of Guangdong Province estimated that the province received a total of 63.862 million tourists during the Golden Week, representing a 44.7% increase compared to the same period the previous year. The total tourism revenue amounted to 57.16 billion RMB, indicating a remarkable 148.7% increase year-on-year.

Localities such as Shantou and Zhaoqing also experienced significant growth in tourism. Shantou organized National Day Yingge Dance tours and a large-scale float parade, attracting nearly 200,000 spectators and over 120,000 overseas online viewers. Zhaoqing emerged as one of the most popular tourist destinations in the Greater Bay Area, receiving 1.7702 million tourists, a 53.5% increase compared to the previous year, and generating a tourism income of 1.652 billion RMB, an 82% increase year-on-year.

The 2023 Shenzhen Innovative Auto Show achieved an impressive turnover of 5.7 billion RMB. Guangzhou also launched various activities to boost consumption in the car market, such as the car festival organized by Guangwu Automobiles Trade Co., Ltd. in Foshan, where the trading volume of new energy vehicles reached a record high. During the 5-day exhibition, the 2023 Shenzhen Innovative Auto Show and Intelligent Connected Vehicles Conference attracted a total of 386,900 visitors and recorded a transaction volume of 18,839 vehicles, exceeding 5.7 billion RMB in turnover.

Data from Meituan and Dianping indicated that the average daily consumption of retail services in Guangdong ranked first in the country in the days leading up to the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday, with a year-on-year increase of over 50%. The consumption growth was primarily driven by gourmet tours and immersive in-depth tours, resulting in a 470% and 300% year-on-year increase in cross-provincial tourists’ consumption in tourism and catering, respectively, which effectively stimulated the local service retail sector.

The strong market performance during the recent holidays highlights Guangdong Province’s thriving consumer market and its resilience in recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The province’s efforts to promote various sectors, including tourism, catering, and retail, have yielded positive results, creating a positive outlook for continued economic growth.

