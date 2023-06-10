Guangdong Telecom’s sudden abnormal large-scale network disconnection users scolded | China Telecom | Crash | Guangdong Customer Service

[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, June 08, 2023]On the afternoon of June 8, China Telecom in Guangdong Province suddenly suffered a large-scale collapse, and many users experienced network anomalies. On the same day, this topic was on the hot search list, sparking heated discussions.

Netizens in Guangdong reported on the Internet: there is no signal on the mobile phone, and the mobile phone cannot make calls, send and receive text messages, or surf the Internet.

In this regard, on the 8th, China Telecom Guangdong customer service issued a response saying that due to network abnormalities, some mobile users were affected to answer the phone, “We are doing emergency repairs.”

On the same day, the topic about “China Telecom” immediately appeared on the hot search.

A netizen said, “Do you have a signal on your mobile phone? Do you have a mobile network? I asked a few colleagues who use China Telecom cards, and it seems that both the call and the network are hung up… At first I thought it was a problem with the mobile phone, and I complained about the mobile phone.” .”

“I have seen the most impactful bug so far. Starting at 14:15, a large number of Guangdong Telecom mobile phones dialed each other to indicate empty numbers, and a large number of China Telecoms failed to connect to the base station normally.”

“Telecom numbers in the whole province can’t receive calls. It’s still the college entrance examination day. This is a major mistake!”

“After taking a nap, there was suddenly no signal. I tried various methods, but I just didn’t expect it to be the main base station’s problem.”

“There is no signal at all, the phone can’t be made or received, the fault has not been repaired for so long, the mobile phone shows no signal, but the cellular data can be used normally.”

“It’s rare for both cards to have no signal. I thought the signal was blocked by the college entrance examination in the city near the company.”

“People in Yunnan are also going crazy in Guangdong. For a long time, they thought that there was a problem with the chip of their telecom card. If they changed the card, it still wouldn’t work. They thought they were blocked?”

“It’s no wonder that the two cards suddenly became unusable. I restarted the phone, changed the card, and recharged the phone bill. I was just about ready to replace the card. I usually send a lot of text messages. Can’t I send a text message to notify you in advance?”

“You are such a big company, can’t you find a real person to do things? Suddenly there is no signal, and no official telecom account comes out to send a notification? Consult the online customer service, and say that the user’s mobile phone may be broken, causing people to restart the mobile phone in various ways. .Absolutely!」

“I don’t have a signal yet, it took so long to fix it.”

(Editor in charge: Li Enzhen)