Guangdong Trip·Dialogue with Entrepreneurs｜Zheng Chunqi: Welcome Heilongjiang and GAC to cooperate in the research and development of new energy batteries

Zheng Chunqi, Deputy General Manager of GAC Aian New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd.

One car is produced every 60 seconds, about 1,000 per day. There are more than 700 robots in the entire assembly workshop, and the automation rate of stamping, welding, painting and other links in vehicle production is as high as 100%. Customers can place orders through the APP and customize the vehicle in terms of color, wheels, interior, etc. In the final assembly process, the auto glass is automatically installed by robots, and the installation accuracy has reached 0.1 mm. This is what the reporter saw in GAC Aion New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “GAC Aion”), which looks like a modern smart factory.

GAC Aion’s smart workshop

At present, smart and new energy vehicles are one of the three emerging pillar industries in Guangzhou. In 2022, the output value and output of new energy vehicles in Guangzhou will reach 44.661 billion yuan and 313,700 vehicles respectively. At present, the annual production capacity of GAC Aian’s two factories is 400,000 units, and the average monthly production capacity is about 33,000 units. Due to the popularity of consumers, the order in April reached 40,000 units.

New energy power battery materials applied by GAC Aian

“Three electric technologies” are the core technologies of new energy vehicles, including batteries, motors and electronic controls. GAC Aian has built its own “three electric” system and “exported” new energy vehicle technology to Honda and Toyota at the same time. GAC Aian’s self-developed sponge-kyu negative electrode battery technology has achieved a cruising range of over 1,000 kilometers for the first time in the country.

GAC Aion’s showroom

In order to get a piece of the big pie in the new energy vehicle market, the party and government delegation of Heilongjiang Province took the field of new energy vehicles as the focus of investigation and docking during this trip to Guangdong, hoping to give full play to the existing automobile industry chain foundation in Heilongjiang Province, especially Give full play to the advantages of abundant graphite resources in a large province, and establish cooperation in the field of new energy power batteries for automobiles.

GAC Aion’s sports car assembly line

Zheng Chunqi said in an interview with reporters that Heilongjiang is located at the northernmost tip of the motherland and has a large temperature difference, which is very suitable for the test run of new energy vehicles in extremely cold weather, to test the performance of the whole vehicle, and to verify Aian’s R & D and process manufacturing level . In terms of exploring new fuels in the future, such as the utilization of hydrogen fuel and methanol are all directions to be considered. Heilongjiang is rich in graphite deposits, and welcomes communication with GAC Research Institute to launch new energy batteries that better meet market demand.

In addition, GAC Group has already deployed a manufacturing plant in Russia. Zheng Chunqi said that Heilongjiang, as a major trade province with Russia, must be a resource base of GAC, and hopes to have the opportunity to vigorously expand cooperation in the future to help GAC’s brand go global.

