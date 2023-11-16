Guangdong’s Ten Measures to Reduce Manufacturing Costs and Support Enterprises

Guangdong Province in China has announced a slew of measures to reduce manufacturing costs and support the development of the manufacturing industry. The “Measures” as outlined include tax incentives and financial support in order to alleviate the financial burden on manufacturing enterprises and promote high-quality development.

One of the key aspects of the “Measures” is the implementation of several tax exemption policies aimed at reducing the costs of manufacturing enterprises. These policies include pre-tax super deduction for research and development expenses of manufacturing enterprises, additional value-added tax deduction for advanced manufacturing enterprises, as well as tax policies for integrated circuit and industrial machine companies.

The “Measures” also emphasize the support for financial institutions to carry out non-repayable loan renewal business for small and micro enterprises, with the goal of broadening corporate financing channels and expanding the scale of medium and long-term loans and credit loans for manufacturing enterprises. The aim is to alleviate the financial pressure on these enterprises and reduce their comprehensive financing costs.

In addition to tax incentives and financial support, the “Measures” also focus on reducing the cost of electricity consumption, accelerating the transformation of industrial parks to power supply, and optimizing and adjusting the transportation structure to reduce comprehensive logistics costs for enterprises. Furthermore, support for high-tech enterprises, specialized new enterprises, and small, medium, and micro enterprises is also a priority, with proposed support for using financial leasing, cross-border financing facilitation pilots, and increased financing support.

The “Measures” also address the need for special handling and emergency handling for enterprises on issues such as project approval, tax reduction and exemption, and recruitment and employment, all aimed at providing relief and assistance to manufacturing enterprises.

Overall, the release of these “Measures” by the government of Guangdong Province underscores the commitment to reducing manufacturing costs and promoting high-quality development in the manufacturing industry, with the hope of providing relief and support to enterprises in the region.

Share this: Facebook

X

