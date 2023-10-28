Guangxi Continues to Expand Presence at CIIE with Four Major Exhibition Halls

Guangxi to Showcase Its Industries at the China International Import Expo

November 5th is just around the corner, and preparations are underway for the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Yesterday, the Autonomous Region’s Department of Commerce announced that Guangxi would continue to organize high-profile trading groups to participate in the event, aiming to expand its markets and achieve its goal of “one exhibition to benefit the world.”

At this year’s CIIE, Guangxi will showcase its industries through four major exhibition halls. These include the Guangxi Comprehensive Image Exhibition, Guangxi Humanities Exhibition, Guangxi Enterprise Exhibition, and Guangxi Pilot Free Trade Zone Achievements Exhibition. The Guangxi Comprehensive Image Exhibition, located in the E2 exhibition area of the National Convention and Exhibition Center, will focus on the concept of “Guangxi manufacturing links the world.” Divided into four sections, it will highlight Guangxi’s ecological development, openness to international trade, vibrant economy, and its role in connecting the world.

Additionally, Guangxi will host the China (Guangxi) Free Trade Pilot Zone and China-ASEAN Industrial Cooperation Zone International Investment Promotion Conference during the CIIE. These events aim to help more companies and purchasers explore markets and establish stable cooperative relationships.

Over the years, Guangxi has consistently shown its commitment to open cooperation by actively participating in the CIIE. The number of companies intending to participate and their procurement performance has increased year by year. Over 7,000 companies have showcased their capabilities through the Guangxi image exhibition halls and special investment promotion meetings. Guangxi’s efforts have not gone unnoticed, as the cumulative transaction volume from previous CIIEs has exceeded US$4.5 billion.

Guangxi’s participation in the CIIE has not only opened opportunities for domestic and foreign companies but has also provided a platform for showcasing the region’s new image of openness and development. Through its involvement in the CIIE, Guangxi aims to promote its unique industries, such as “Guipin,” and expand its reach to rural areas.

The 6th China International Import Expo promises to be an exciting event for Guangxi, as it continues to actively engage with the global market. With its presence at the CIIE, Guangxi hopes to enhance cooperation and development for both domestic and international businesses.

Share this: Facebook

X

