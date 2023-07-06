Guangxi Financial Investment Group Secures 5.97 Billion Yuan Syndicated Loan from State-Owned and National Banks

Guangxi Financial Investment Group Secures 5.97 Billion Yuan Syndicated Loan

In a significant boost to its financial position, Guangxi Financial Investment Group has successfully implemented a syndicated loan worth 5.97 billion yuan. The funds were provided by various state-owned commercial banks and national joint-stock commercial banks. This syndicated loan represents an increase of 2.47 billion yuan compared to the previous year, and the loan’s duration is set at three years.

China Construction Bank Guangxi Branch, Bank of China Guangxi Branch, Bank of Communications Guangxi Branch, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Guangxi Branch, Agricultural Bank of China Guangxi Branch, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Nanning Branch, China CITIC Bank Nanning Branch, Minsheng Bank Nanning Branch, Guangfa Bank of China Nanning Branch, Zheshang Bank Nanning Branch, Bohai Bank Nanning Branch, and 11 other banks joined forces to lead the syndicate.

The active participation of these diverse financial institutions underscores the confidence they have in Guangxi Financial Investment Group. This confidence is based on the company’s new development stage and its dedication to fostering a new era of high-quality development.

With the successful implementation of this syndicated loan, Guangxi Financial Investment Group plans to leverage this opportunity to fully execute its three-year action plan. The company aims to enhance its ability to serve the real economy by adopting a wartime mindset and style. Additionally, Guangxi Financial Investment Group aims to accelerate the establishment of a modern financial holding group that emphasizes “complete licensing, management standardization, resource coordination, business linkage, and risk isolation.”

The securing of this syndicated loan signifies a positive step forward for Guangxi Financial Investment Group’s growth and its commitment to fulfilling its strategic objectives. With a strengthened financial position, the company is well-positioned to support the real economy and drive high-quality development in the region.

(Edit by: Li Minjun, Ye Bin)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

