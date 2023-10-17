Home » Guangxi Implements Measures to Support Construction Enterprises and Awards 8 Million RMB for Special-Grade Contracting Qualifications
Guangxi Implements Measures to Support Construction Enterprises and Awards 8 Million RMB for Special-Grade Contracting Qualifications

Guangxi Government Supports Construction Enterprises with Coordination of Funds and Grants of RMB 8 Million

Guangxi, China – In an effort to boost the development of construction enterprises, Guangxi has recently announced the implementation of “Several Measures to Support Construction Enterprises to Increase Confidence, Stable Growth, and Promote Transformation.” As part of these measures, the regional government will coordinate funds to provide financial support to construction companies in the region.

One of the key highlights of the measures is the target for Guangxi’s construction enterprises to obtain a special-grade construction general contracting qualification by December 31, 2025. To incentivize achievement, the autonomous region has pledged to grant a reward of 8 million yuan to these enterprises as they obtain the special-grade qualification. Additionally, construction industry enterprises with special-level general contracting qualifications relocating their headquarters to Guangxi will receive a one-time reward of 8 million yuan in the subsequent year. It is worth noting that local municipalities may also provide additional incentives to these companies.

Moreover, according to the “Measures,” Guangxi’s survey and design enterprises, as well as supervision enterprises, that are promoted to comprehensive qualifications for the first time will receive a one-time reward of 500,000 yuan. In another effort to encourage innovation and technological advancements in the construction industry, Guangxi construction enterprises that are recognized as high-tech enterprises for the first time or re-identified as such will receive one-time rewards of 100,000 yuan and 50,000 yuan, respectively.

To further support the development of the construction industry, localities are urged to formulate their own policies and provide appropriate rewards to construction companies, professional Grade A engineering survey and design companies, and Grade A project supervision companies who obtain first-level qualifications for general construction contracting for the first time.

Aside from financial incentives, Guangxi has also proposed ten specific measures to foster the growth of the construction industry in the region. These measures aim to accelerate the construction of a unified and open construction market, promote the optimization of the qualification structure of construction industry enterprises, and facilitate the green transformation and development of the construction sector. By implementing these measures, the government hopes to enhance the market competitiveness of Guangxi’s construction industry enterprises and establish a renowned “Guangxi Construction” brand.

These significant initiatives by Guangxi’s government are part of a broader strategy to support construction enterprises, boost economic growth, and ensure sustainable development in the region.

(Reporter/Intern: Luo Wanli/Li Meiying)

