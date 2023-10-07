Guangxi’s Consumer Market Thrives During Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Holidays, with 8.5% YoY Sales Increase

Guangxi’s consumer market experienced a surge in activity during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, with sales of 215 key retail and catering companies in the region increasing by 8.5% compared to the previous year.

According to the Autonomous Region Commerce Department, all areas in Guangxi took advantage of the peak consumption season during the holidays and implemented various consumer promotion activities. The market was bustling with activity, and prices remained stable. Monitoring data revealed that the 215 key retail and catering enterprises achieved a year-on-year sales growth of 8.5%, essentially returning to the level seen in 2019. Among these enterprises, retail companies experienced an 8% increase, while catering companies saw a significant 13.5% growth.

The entire region carried out the 2023 “Tesco Guangxi·Happy Life” series of consumer season activities to benefit the public. “Subsidy + exhibition and sales” promotional activities were launched with a focus on bulk commodities including automobiles, home appliances, and household goods. This strategy resulted in a significant recovery in bulk consumption. Monitoring data indicated that automobile sales during the festival increased by 18.9%, petroleum and product sales increased by 16.3%, both on a year-on-year basis. Compared to 2019, automobile sales increased by 12.9% and petroleum and product sales jumped by 53.6%. Furthermore, over 22,700 “Aishang New Car” car purchase subsidies were applied for, totaling nearly 70 million yuan in financial subsidies and directly boosting car sales to over 2.9 billion yuan. Additionally, “Huanxin Home Appliances” consumer coupon packages were sold, resulting in home appliance sales exceeding 83 million yuan.

The combination of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day overlapping led to numerous catering promotions throughout the region. Consumption in the catering industry, including tourism catering, family dinners, and wedding banquets, continued to rebound. Data from the Cloud QuickPass platform revealed that the transaction amount of merchants in the catering industry increased by 15.4% year-on-year and 10.9% month-on-month before the holidays. The catering turnover of the 16 Wanda complexes saw a significant 24% year-on-year increase and a 43% surge compared to 2019.

Both online and offline channels were utilized to promote consumption, resulting in a vibrant consumer scene. Monitoring data highlighted a 26.6% year-on-year increase in online sales, with retail sales of physical goods rising by 12.5% year-on-year, online retail sales in the catering sector increasing by 29.1% year-on-year, and online retail sales of accommodation services growing by 25.1% year-on-year. The offline physical consumption scene also flourished, with a 22% year-on-year increase in footfall at the 16 Wanda complexes and a 36% boost in sales. Meituan and Dianping reported that inter-provincial tourist accommodation consumption skyrocketed by nearly 380% compared to the previous year. Moreover, the citizens and tourists of Guangxi took a liking to the region’s “nightlife,” with late-night consumption after 21:00 experiencing a staggering 128% year-on-year increase.

During the festival, local commerce authorities actively ensured the preparation and supply of goods by coordinating with key trade and circulation enterprises. Adequate supplies of daily necessities such as meat, poultry, rice, eggs, oil, fruits, and vegetables were available, leading to stable prices.

Overall, Guangxi’s consumer market witnessed a remarkable boost during the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays, driven by strong sales growth in the retail and catering sectors. The combined efforts of online and offline promotions, along with sufficient supply and stable prices, created a vibrant and bustling consumption scene enjoyed by both residents and tourists alike.