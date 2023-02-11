As China‘s economy continues to decline and youth unemployment hits a record high, the government is promoting the reemployment of the elderly, emphasizing that it is related to population aging. Information photo. (Fred Dufour/AFP/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, February 09, 2023]The increasing retirement age is a trend in today’s society, both at home and abroad. Ordinary people don’t like delaying retirement, and there is no difference between China and foreign countries. In order to protest the delayed retirement, France has held several rounds of general strikes this year, which have had a huge impact. China is also pushing to delay retirement, with the retirement age eventually raised to 65 for both men and women. The public opinion on the domestic Internet is also very intense. The opinions and questions discussed mainly focus on: whether one can get a pension in the future after the population is aging; The difference in gold is huge, and so on. However, the scope of this discussion is still too small, because China‘s pension and even the entire social security policy has institutional flaws, and it is necessary to understand its origin and the differences at home and abroad.

First of all, we must clarify a concept. The pension system does not exist naturally in history, nor is it necessary in society. When a person becomes old and loses the ability to work, the problem of how to support the elderly has different solutions in different historical stages and systems. Relying on the support of children or family, using the wealth accumulated in youth work, relying on social welfare institutions for the unfortunate, or continuing to work within one’s ability are all feasible ways. In ancient times, except for retired government officials, generally speaking, the government was not responsible for the pension issues of ordinary people. In modern times, pensions have entered the government jurisdiction of most countries as part of social insurance. It is an important aspect of ensuring social security to allow people to have the financial ability to spend their old age in peace.

There is another important concept that needs to be clarified first: Is the pension a social welfare or a social security? If it is social welfare, then the government should use financial (tax) allocations to distribute, essentially using the income of young people who are now working to subsidize the current retired elderly. If it is social security, then the government compulsorily collects and keeps a part of the working income of young people, and uses it as a fund to distribute pensions to them after they retire. For individuals, the social security pension system is fairer, because essentially what you get is the money you saved yourself, and you can get more if you save more. The systems of countries around the world are not the same, and generally they are not absolute welfare or security, but both, with different proportions. Canada’s pension subsidy is a welfare-type pension, as long as it is a citizen or permanent resident over 65 years old and has lived in the country for a certain number of years, it does not matter even if the person has never worked. Singapore’s provident fund system is a typical social security type. It is mandatory for individuals to collect during working hours and can be withdrawn when they reach the specified age. The amount depends entirely on the total savings in the personal provident fund account.

Raising the retirement age has different effects on these two types of pension systems. For welfare pensions, raising the retirement age means reducing retirement income, which is definitely not good for individuals. For guaranteed pensions, it depends on what the retirement age refers to. Taking Singapore as an example, the current retirement age in Singapore is 63, and it will continue to increase in the future. Singaporeans’ retirement funds come from provident fund savings, and anyone who is at least 55 years old can apply for withdrawal of provident fund. In other words, raising the retirement age in Singapore actually guarantees employees’ working rights, that is, employers cannot dismiss employees without reason before reaching the retirement age. If the economy allows it, the NPC can quit at 55 and live on a pension (albeit perhaps a smaller amount). Therefore, raising the retirement age in Singapore increases the responsibility of employers and gives employees more freedom: employees whose health and ability permit can choose to work for a longer period of time to make more adequate financial preparations for future retirement.

From the perspective of policy security and sustainability, it is obvious that the guaranteed pension system is the safest, because it saves money first and then spends it, and spends as much as it saves. There are many uncertainties in the financial sources of welfare pensions. The aging of the society and the reduction in tax revenue due to economic recession may make it difficult to sustain social welfare. Unfortunately, China‘s pension system is too welfare-oriented, but there are historical reasons for this.

In the planned economy era, employees of enterprises and institutions in China actually enjoyed ultra-low wages plus special benefits. Before the reform and opening up, the salary level of state-owned enterprise employees was generally tens of yuan per month, which was actually only enough for daily necessities. However, services including housing, medical care, child care, children’s schooling, etc. are all taken over by the unit as benefits, and the same is true for retired employees’ pensions. When the CCP was carrying out reforms, why were the conditions of so many laid-off workers so miserable? It is because they lost the benefits that should have been provided by the unit, and the previous ultra-low wages made them have no savings to continue to receive these services at their own expense. State-owned enterprises have been restructured one after another, employees have either been laid off or changed to a contract system, and the unit is no longer responsible for retired employees. The issue of pensions has been pushed from the unit to the society and taken over by the government.

In fact, when the government first established the social security system, it had the opportunity to establish it as a security-type system to ensure that the fund pool would not be exhausted. It is just that all employees need to make up for the social security funds that should have been paid during the working years before the autocracy. However, the Chinese government did not do so. Perhaps the state-owned enterprises at that time were simply unable to provide the money. Of course, the government will not pay the money, so it played the game of tearing down the east to pay for the west: using the social security funds paid by the working workers to pay the pensions of the current retirees. This game is indeed sustainable for a period of time, but the risk is extremely high, and in fact, this kind of gameplay violates the financial rules and ethics of earmarking funds for exclusive use. Strictly speaking, if a country implements welfare-type and security-type pension systems at the same time, the two should be accounted for separately. The money in the guaranteed personal account should be reserved and used strictly for the individual, and the additional welfare funds should be obtained from taxation through a special budget. Using the social security funds paid by individuals (including the part paid by enterprises for individuals) for the pension payment of other individuals, isn’t this tantamount to misappropriating special funds? The total amount of each individual account shown on the book exceeds the actual total amount of money in the fund pool. How to fill this gap?

Another problem is the calculation of pensions. Under the security-type pension system that is strictly earmarked for exclusive use, you can get as much money as you have in your personal account. Of course, there are different ways of receiving in the specific operation, such as one-time receiving, monthly receiving, etc., but the total amount depends on the total amount of funds in the account. However, China‘s retirement salary calculation is very complicated. If you are interested, you can check the calculation formula by yourself. To put it simply, it refers to last year’s social average salary as a benchmark, and then calculates a factor based on the individual payment period and amount, and finally calculates (not simply multiplies) the retirement salary. Although this algorithm ensures that people with high contributions will also receive higher pensions, the gap between the maximum amount and the minimum amount is narrowed. From the perspective of the formula designer, they must think that this can reduce the gap between the rich and the poor and reflect social justice.

But this “just” move has brought a lot of trouble, because it is equivalent to using the funds of high contributors as benefits to subsidize low contributors, which is unfair to the insured individuals. The insured with a long payment period and a high amount will find a cruel fact through calculation: after retirement, he will not be able to get back the insured amount handed in at work until he dies. Then why do these people still pay social security? We have seen that people in China are generally resistant to paying social security: low-income earners hope to get more wages; high-income earners feel that paying social security is not as cost-effective as their own financial management. The extremely low enthusiasm for insurance participation has seriously affected the income of pension funds, making it even more difficult to sustain.

The calculation formula of China‘s retirement wages, based on the social average salary, also poses a great challenge to the management of social security funds. Since the reform and opening up, China‘s inflation rate has been extremely high, and on the surface, the average wage in society has also increased very fast. Retirement wages are rising every year, so the managers of social security funds must ensure extremely high rates of return, at least outperforming inflation. But everyone knows that high returns must be accompanied by high risks, and low-risk investment methods such as bank deposits and government bonds are absolutely not enough. From the news, we have also seen that social security funds in many places have invested in high-risk projects including real estate, and there have also been too many incidents of mine explosions and losses. Now that China‘s economic environment is worsening, and the population structure is seriously unbalanced, people’s concerns about whether they will be able to receive pensions in the future are very real. And China‘s practice of postponing the retirement age is obviously even more damaging to everyone’s confidence.

In the details and specific rules of governance, there are also a lot of absurdities and injustices in China‘s pension and social security systems. For example, the average social wages in different regions are different, so even if the payment period and amount are the same, the pension you can get when you retire in a wealthy region is higher than that in a poor region. Is this fair? Another example is that it is stipulated that social security must be paid for 15 years before you can receive a pension. This is also very unfair to those who have a short payment period and have reached retirement age. They can either take out a large sum of money to pay for 15 years in one lump sum before they can receive a small monthly pension, or their previous insurance premiums will be voided, and they will lose money no matter what. There is also a lot of trouble in dealing with the loss of insurance due to job changes, and the migration of social insurance after changing the city of work due to the inconsistency of specific policies in various places. In particular, in many places, medical insurance cannot be used immediately once it is interrupted, as if people are not allowed to get sick when they are not working, which is simply unimaginable.

The biggest injustice is the dual-track system inside and outside the system. As mentioned earlier, the era of China‘s planned economy is characterized by ultra-low wages plus benefits (children’s education, housing, medical care, etc.). With the reform of enterprises, the income of employees has increased, but these benefits have been cancelled. As for the civil servants and those in the system with establishments in enterprises and institutions, their salaries have been increased, but the benefits have not been reduced, which makes the actual benefits in the system far better than those outside the system. Social injustice that is deliberately ignored by the government. This is where the pension difference comes from. We all know that the retirement pension of people in the system is much higher than that of ordinary people, because for them it is a benefit provided by the unit (or the country). The amount of pensions for people in the system is determined according to their pre-retirement salary levels. Many units will promote individuals before retirement to enjoy higher pensions. The pension outside the system can only be calculated according to the average social wage, and has nothing to do with your income level before retirement. In the Chinese system, it is normal for retirees’ pensions to exceed the wage income of ordinary workers in society, which is also an important reason why social security funds are difficult to maintain.

From China‘s social security pension system, it can be seen that the CCP generally lacks the ethics of earmarking and sustainability when formulating economic policies. It is his normal work to tear down the east wall to make up for the west wall, and eat enough food for free. But when it comes to their self-interest within the system, they will show their greedy nature, and they will never suffer losses, and they will never give up unreasonable internal benefits. The entire bureaucratic system is an aboveboard use of power for personal gain, and it is also done reasonably and legally, which has stimulated countless people’s yearning to become civil servants and enter the system. Isn’t the future of such a ruler in jeopardy like that of the social security fund, which may explode at any time?

