Guangzhou Daily: A new round of deposit interest rate cuts is about to be implemented. If you deposit 200,000 yuan for three years, the interest will be reduced by 1,800 yuan – Wall Street News

Guangzhou Daily: A new round of deposit interest rate cuts is about to be implemented. If you deposit 200,000 yuan for three years, the interest will be reduced by 1,800 yuan

Guangzhou Daily: A new round of deposit interest rate cuts is about to be implemented. If you deposit 200,000 yuan for three years, the interest will be reduced by 1,800 yuan

Major State-Owned Banks Will Lower Deposit Interest Rates on December 22

In a recent report by Guangzhou Daily, it has been revealed that major state-owned banks are set to lower deposit interest rates on December 22, marking the first reduction in more than three months. The decision comes amid a rush by banks to kick-start 2024 on a positive note.

The report highlights that the magnitude of the upcoming interest rate cuts is significant, mirroring the previous round of cuts. It has been noted that the longer the deposit period, the greater the reduction in interest rates. Specifically, the listed interest rates of time deposits with maturities of 1 year and less, 2 years, 3 years, and 5 years are poised to be reduced by 10BP, 20BP, 25BP, and 25BP respectively.

Of notable concern is the fact that after the interest rate cut, the listed interest rates for 1-year time deposits will be reduced by 10 basis points to 1.45%, while 2-year time deposits will be reduced by 20 basis points to 1.65%. Notably, the three-year listed interest rate will fall below 2%.

Furthermore, the reduction also extends to the upper limit of interest rate points, with larger-denomination certificates of deposit expected to face larger reductions in interest rates compared to ordinary time deposits of the same period.

In response to the looming interest rate cuts, financial managers at state-owned banks in Guangzhou are advising potential customers to lock in current higher interest rates by making deposits before the scheduled reduction.

Industry experts anticipate that small and medium-sized banks will follow suit with similar reductions in deposit interest rates.

The decision to lower deposit interest rates comes amid pressure on net interest margins faced by banks. The reduction is expected to create a balance between sound operations and supporting the real economy, as well as further benefitting the loan side.

The new round of deposit interest rate cuts will mark the fourth active adjustment to the deposit listing interest rates by commercial banks, following the establishment of a market-based adjustment mechanism for deposit interest rates.

This development serves as a reminder for investors to exercise caution and assess their investment decisions in light of changing market conditions. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, and users are urged to consider their individual circumstances before making any investment decisions.

