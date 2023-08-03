Guangzhou Emerges as the Core Hub of the Global Data Element Market

Guangzhou to Become Core Hub of Global Data Element Market, Boosting Development

Guangzhou, China – In a significant development, Guangzhou City has announced its plans to build a world-class smart city with high standards. As part of this plan, Guangzhou aims to become a core hub of the global data element market. This move is expected to propel the city into the fast lane of development and position it as a benchmark for resilience and smart governance in super-large cities within the country.

The announcement was made on August 1, when Guangzhou City issued a draft for comment on the “Guangzhou New Smart City Construction Plan.” The city’s vision is to create a friendly and warm people’s city for all ages in the Bay Area and establish itself as a global source of advanced technological innovation.

This development comes amidst the implementation of favorable policies for data elements across China. Various regions in the country, including Beijing, Zhejiang, and Guangzhou, have introduced supportive policies for data elements, while the infrastructure for data element construction has been steadily improved. The appointment of Liu Liehong as the first director of the National Data Bureau has also attracted significant attention.

China International Finance Securities predicts that the country’s data element market is on the brink of a major turning point, transitioning from zero to one. This investment track is expected to demonstrate substantial growth potential over the next ten years. The sector is set to benefit from the combined catalysts of supportive policies and gradual verification of industrial development.

Industry experts at Essence Securities believe that as more industry and regional data element policies are implemented, the pace of industry advancement will accelerate. With the resonance between policy and industry progress, data elements are expected to garner continuous attention from various sectors. This positive trend is anticipated to yield favorable outcomes in multiple dimensions, including academic research, application, and the capital market.

Under the backdrop of Guangzhou’s aim to become a core hub of the global data element market, local companies operating in related fields are expected to seize development opportunities. Aofei Data, for instance, offers customers various basic computing power services such as cabinet rental, bandwidth rental, content distribution network (CDN), data synchronization, network security, and more. Another local company, Guangzhou Zhongke Yatu, a subsidiary of Hezhong Strong, specializes in providing comprehensive spatio-temporal information services, including data acquisition, data management, and applications. These services have already found extensive applications in smart city projects and other fields.

With the support of favorable policies and the commitment to becoming a core hub of the global data element market, Guangzhou is poised for accelerated development in the coming years. This strategic move is expected to not only boost the city’s economy but also solidify its position as a leading player in the global data market.

Source: Financial Circles

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

