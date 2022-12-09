Every AI newsletter, the China Securities Regulatory Commission issued a notice on December 9 that the Guangzhou Futures Exchange (“Guangzhou Futures Exchange”) industrial silicon futures contract will be officially listed for trading on December 22, 2022, and the industrial silicon option contract will be officially listed for trading December 23, 2022. A week ago, the China Securities Regulatory Commission just announced that it approved the trading of industrial silicon futures and options.

The relevant person in charge of the Guangzhou Futures Exchange told reporters that at the beginning of the establishment of the Guangzhou Futures Exchange preparatory team in October 2020, the team, products, technology, etc., all started from scratch, and the whole preparation process was repeatedly affected by the epidemic, which was a great challenge. Under the strong leadership of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, with the strong support of Guangdong Province, Guangzhou City, and relevant units of the CSRC system, and with the active cooperation of members and market participants, Guangzhou Futures has carried forward the “hard work, standardized operation, and striving for excellence” “Day and night” work style, fully promote the research and development of varieties, the establishment of rule systems, the reserve of risk prevention measures, the transformation of technical systems, the construction of IT infrastructure, market cultivation and publicity, etc. At present, all the conditions for listing industrial silicon futures and options have been met, and the preparatory work is fully completed. (Shanghai Stock Exchange)