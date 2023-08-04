Guangzhou Primed to Become the Global Data Element Market Hub

Guangzhou Set to Become Global Data Element Market Hub and Accelerate Development

Guangzhou, one of China‘s leading cities, is poised to become the core hub of the global data element market as part of its ambitious plans for development. The city aims to build a world-class smart city that serves as a benchmark for resilience and smart governance, in addition to being a friendly and warm people’s city for all ages in the Bay Area.

The announcement was made on August 1 when Guangzhou City issued a draft for public comment on the “Guangzhou New Smart City Construction Plan.” The plan outlines the goal of establishing Guangzhou as a core hub of the global data element market, while also promoting advanced technological innovation on a global scale.

This development comes at a time when China‘s favorable data element policies are being implemented, with Beijing, Zhejiang, and Guangzhou introducing supportive policies in this field. The construction of data element infrastructure has also seen gradual improvements. Notably, the appointment of Liu Liehong as the first director of the National Data Bureau by the State Council has garnered significant attention.

Experts believe that China‘s data element market is at a major turning point, transitioning from zero to one and offering great growth potential over the next decade. The sector is expected to benefit from policy support and the gradual verification of industrial development.

Financial analysts at Essence Securities predict that as industry and regional data element policies continue to be implemented, the pace of industry advancement could accelerate. This resonance between policy and industry progress is likely to attract attention to data elements across various fields, including academic research, application, and the capital market.

The announcement of Guangzhou’s plans to become a global data element market hub presents significant development opportunities for local companies in related fields. Aofei Data (300738), for instance, specializes in providing customers with basic computing power services, while Guangzhou Zhongke Yatu, a subsidiary of Hezhong Strong (002383), offers comprehensive spatio-temporal information services.

The construction of the first phase of the Nansha data center project in Guangzhou has already been completed this year, showcasing the city’s commitment to developing the necessary infrastructure.

As Guangzhou consolidates its position as the core hub of the global data element market, investors are advised to pay attention to companies such as Puyuan Jingdian-U, Dingyang Technology, Kunheng Shunwei, Holovo, Gailun Electronics, Huada Jiutian, Desay SV, Chuangda, NavInfo, Daotong Technology, ArcSoft Technology, Wanji Technology, Baosight Software, Zhongwang Software, Zhongkong Technology, Saiyi Information, Nengke Technology, Dingjie Software, Langxin Technology, Guoneng Rixin, China Southern Network Technology, Longruan Technology, State Grid ICT, Yuanguang Software, HKUST Xunfei, Hikvision, Dahua, OPT, SenseTime-W, Cambrian, Sangfor, Anheng Information, Venustech, Tianrongxin, Qi’anxin-U, and Principal Century.

The future certainly looks promising for Guangzhou and its quest to become a global leader in the data element market. Exciting developments are on the horizon, and the city is set to enter the fast lane of growth and innovation.

Responsible editor: Li Xin RF12607

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

