Guangzhou promotes financial opening and innovation to create the third pole of national financial leasing

Yangcheng Evening News reporter Li Huankun reported: In order to accelerate the upgrading and high-quality development of Guangzhou’s financial industry, and comprehensively enhance the development level and competitiveness of Guangzhou’s financial center, the General Office of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government recently issued the “Implementation Plan for Promoting Guangzhou’s Financial Opening and Innovation” (hereinafter referred to as the “Plan”), it is proposed to expand financial opening, develop characteristic finance, create a high-quality development environment, and join hands with Hong Kong and Macau to realize the interconnection of financial markets in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

The “Plan” proposes to expand financial opening and cooperation to help build an international financial hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Build an important financial platform in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, including promoting the construction of the Guangzhou Futures Exchange, accelerating the construction of a cross-border wealth management and asset management center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, establishing a Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area insurance service center in Nansha, and accelerating the establishment of Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area International commercial banks in the Greater Bay Area, promoting the construction of a global traceability center, etc.

Improve the financial service system in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. Support institutions from Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao to jointly establish RMB overseas investment and loan funds in Nansha, and promote Nansha International Financial Island, permanent venue of International Finance Forum (IFF), International Venture Capital Center, HSBC Global Training Center, Pearl Financial Innovation Cluster, etc. project construction.

Promote the facilitation of cross-border investment and financing. Support Nansha to expand the functions and applications of the free trade (FT) account system, and strive to be the first to try out cross-border fund management, RMB internationalization, and capital account convertibility. Support the deepening of the Nansha National Cross-border Trade and Investment High-Level Opening Pilot, carry out foreign exchange management reform, support high-tech and “specialized, special and new” enterprises to independently borrow foreign debt within a certain amount, and qualified enterprises independently choose cross-border investment and financing currencies, Domestic reinvestment by foreign-invested enterprises is exempt from registration. Support the development of new types of offshore international trade, and promote cross-border capital settlement to achieve integrated management of domestic and foreign currencies.

The “Plan” also proposes to develop characteristic finance and build a competitive modern financial service system. According to the “Plan”, Guangzhou will introduce a group of well-known private equity investment institutions in Hong Kong and Macau, covering the entire industrial chain such as venture capital, mergers and acquisitions, strategic investments, etc., to better serve scientific and technological research and key core technology research enterprises.

Improve shipping financial service capabilities, focus on the development of mortgage loans for ships under construction, ship financing, and financial leasing, expand the cross-border settlement and financing service functions of shipping resource elements, and support the development of shipbuilding companies and shipping companies. Deepen the reform and innovation of green finance, guide financial institutions to increase capital investment, and support the development of solar energy, biomass energy, wind power and other new energy and gas power and other low-carbon clean energy industries.

Build a digital financial innovation ecosystem, accelerate the deep integration and application of digital renminbi and digital economic industries, and create a digital financial innovation industrial park in Guangdong. Create the third pole of national financial leasing, support Nansha to focus on the development of financial leasing formats in areas such as aircraft, ships, and large equipment, and support Nansha to link Hong Kong and Macao to jointly build an aircraft leasing cluster center in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

