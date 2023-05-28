Guangzhou: The main economic indicators continued to improve in the first 4 months, and the output of new energy vehicles doubled

The production and sales of new energy vehicles are booming, the Canton Fair has driven a rebound in popularity, and the growth rate of foreign trade has turned from negative to positive…

On the 27th, the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Statistics announced the economic operation data of Guangzhou in the first four months. Driven by the active performance of the service industry, the main economic indicators of the city continued to improve from January to April.

As one of the pillar industries in Guangzhou, in the first four months, the production and sales of new energy vehicles were booming, driving the steady recovery of industrial production. Catalyzed by large-scale exhibitions such as the Canton Fair, the consumer market has stabilized and accelerated, the growth rate of foreign trade imports and exports has turned from negative to positive, emerging kinetic energy has shown vitality, and the economy has continued to maintain a stable and progressive trend.

Production of new energy vehicles doubled

From January to April, the added value of the city’s industrial enterprises above designated size decreased by 4.2% year-on-year, and the rate of decline narrowed by 1.6 percentage points from January to March.

Among them, the growth of the new energy automobile industry is stable, and the industrial output value and output have increased by 89.7% and 1.2 times respectively year-on-year; the output of charging piles has increased by 1.5 times year-on-year.

Some new-generation information technology products were gradually produced, and the output of service robots, industrial robots, and displays increased by 40.2%, 15.6%, and 6.8% year-on-year, respectively. The production of smart and green home appliances grew rapidly, and the output of household air humidity control devices, smart TVs, and smart speakers all showed double-digit growth.

From the perspective of consumption, from January to April, the city’s total retail sales of social consumer goods was 371.815 billion yuan, an increase of 8.2% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 2.7 percentage points higher than that from January to March. Among them, new energy vehicles continued to sell well, achieving a year-on-year increase of 34.5% in retail sales, 15.9 percentage points higher than the growth rate from January to March.

It is worth noting that, whether it is the production end or the consumption end, the service industry has shown a trend of accelerated recovery. From January to April, among the service consumption, the retail sales of accommodation and catering industry increased by 26.9% year-on-year, a significant increase of 8.5 percentage points from January to March. From January to March (staggered month data), the city’s for-profit service industry achieved a year-on-year increase of 5.9% in operating income, a growth rate 3.0 percentage points higher than that from January to February, of which March increased by 11.2% year-on-year.

The growth rate of foreign trade turned from negative to positive

Driven by the Canton Fair and the “May 1st” holiday (the “May 1st” holiday is from April 29th to May 3rd, and the peak of travel passenger flow occurs at the end of April), the transportation industry continues to recover and grow rapidly.

From January to April, the city’s passenger traffic increased by 66.5% year-on-year, 21.1 percentage points higher than that from January to March. Among them, air, railway and road passenger traffic increased by 1.1 times, 79.0% and 22.3% respectively year-on-year. The passenger flow of Baiyun Airport ranks first in the country, with a passenger throughput of 18,820,400 passengers, a year-on-year increase of 1.1 times.

The city’s freight volume increased by 1.2% year-on-year, and the accumulative growth rate continued to accelerate on the basis of turning positive last month, and the growth rate was 1.1 percentage points higher than that from January to March. Among them, the railway freight volume grew rapidly, with a year-on-year increase of 11.8%. The growth rate of waterway freight continued to increase, with a year-on-year increase of 3.1%. The cargo throughput and container throughput of ports increased by 4.8% and 3.0% year-on-year, respectively, which were 0.5 and 0.4 percentage points higher than those in January-March. The cumulative growth rate of air cargo has turned from negative to positive, with a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. The decline in road freight transport narrowed, down 0.6% year-on-year, 1.7 percentage points lower than that in January-March.

The smooth traffic network ensures the flow of people, the logistics chain, and the supply chain, laying the foundation for the stability of foreign trade. From January to April, with the effectiveness of the policy of stabilizing foreign trade, the city’s total foreign trade import and export value was 369.93 billion yuan, an increase of 11.0% year-on-year, and the growth rate turned from negative to positive, an increase of 13.3 percentage points from January to March. Among the various trade methods, the import and export of general trade (including cross-border e-commerce) increased significantly, with a year-on-year increase of 32.4%, an increase of 21.5 percentage points from January to March; bonded logistics import and export increased by 21.1% year-on-year.

Industrial investment continues to grow strongly

At the end of April, the balance of domestic and foreign currency deposits and loans of financial institutions in the city was 15.66 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 10.9%. Corporate credit maintained a good growth momentum, and the balance of medium and long-term loans to enterprises and institutions increased by 16.2% year-on-year, introducing more “flowing water” to the development of the real economy.

From January to April, the city’s investment in fixed assets increased by 11.7% year-on-year, and the growth rate was 2.2 percentage points higher than that from January to March. Among them, industrial investment continued its strong growth momentum, and the completed investment increased by 30.2% year-on-year. Investment in high-tech manufacturing increased by 38.9% year-on-year, accounting for 50.8% of manufacturing investment, an increase of 1.5 percentage points compared with the same period of the previous year.

Comments from Guangzhou Statistics Bureau:

still face many difficulties and challenges

The Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Statistics pointed out that in general, in April, the city’s economy continued to recover steadily, but the momentum of market demand recovery was still not strong, the foundation for the recovery of the industrial economy was still unstable, and the overall improvement of the economic operation faced many difficulties and challenges. . In the next stage, we must adhere to the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, make every effort to promote the policy of stabilizing growth and increase efficiency, actively restore and expand demand, and drive the accelerated recovery of industrial production, the steady recovery of residents’ consumption potential, and the increase in volume and quality of effective investment. Consolidate the economic recovery momentum.

