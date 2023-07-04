Guangzhou’s Financial Industry Thrives with Steady Growth in First Half of 20XX

Guangzhou’s Financial Industry Achieves Steady Growth in First Half of 2021

Guangzhou, China – The financial industry in Guangzhou has maintained a steady and rapid growth momentum in the first half of this year, according to He Huaquan, deputy director of the Guangzhou Local Financial Supervision and Administration Bureau. Speaking at a press conference on “High-quality Development·Looking at Finance” held by the Information Office of the Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government on July 4, He Huaquan highlighted the achievements of Guangzhou’s financial sector.

In the first quarter, the added value of Guangzhou’s financial industry reached 70.934 billion yuan, marking an impressive year-on-year increase of 8.9%. This growth rate surpassed that of the entire province and ranked first among the six major cities in China, including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Tianjin, and Chongqing.

Furthermore, as of the end of May, the balance of local and foreign currency deposits in Guangzhou amounted to 8.43 trillion yuan, reflecting a significant 8.53% increase compared to the previous year. The balance of local and foreign currency loans also experienced substantial growth, reaching 7.28 trillion yuan and representing a year-on-year increase of 10.28%. These growth rates positioned Guangzhou fourth and first, respectively, among major cities in terms of deposit and loan growth.

Insurance premium income in Guangzhou also demonstrated remarkable progress. Between January and May, it reached 85.78 billion yuan, presenting a noteworthy year-on-year increase of 16.24%. This achievement secured Guangzhou’s position as the third city in the country in terms of insurance premium income. Additionally, Guangzhou’s cumulative securities transaction volume for the same period amounted to 9.58 trillion yuan, indicating a year-on-year increase of 2.79%.

The total assets of Guangzhou’s financial industry reached an impressive 11.42 trillion yuan, further highlighting the significant growth and strength of the sector in the city.

Besides economic growth, the financial industry’s contribution to the city’s tax revenue remained notable. From January to May, the tax revenue from Guangzhou’s financial industry reached 21.79 billion yuan, exhibiting a year-on-year increase of 3.4%. This accounted for 9.1% of the total tax revenue in the city, emphasizing the sector’s importance for local economic development.

The steady and rapid growth of Guangzhou’s financial industry in the first half of 2021 reflects the city’s commitment to promoting high-quality development in the sector. As one of China‘s major financial centers, Guangzhou continues to play a crucial role in the country’s economic landscape.

